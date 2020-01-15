Charleston's newest supermarket will soon welcome its first customers.

Harris Teeter, in the new West Ashley Circle Shopping Center on Bees Ferry Road, will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 12, according to district manager Jeff Helms.

The new store at 3865 West Ashley Circle will be the 18th in the Charleston region for the Matthews, N.C.-based food chain, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. of Cincinnati.

The retailer recently applied for its license to sell alcoholic beverages, one of the final steps taken before opening.

The store also will include a Starbucks coffee bar.

Last chapter

Barnes & Noble Booksellers is in its final days in North Charleston.

The 25,046-square-foot bookstore in Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center will close Saturday to make way for a new Aldi discount grocery store at 7620 Rivers Ave. Some items in the bookstore are marked down 50 percent.

Aldi, expected to open in late summer, will serve as an anchor along with other big-box retailers in the shopping center such as Michael’s, Best Buy and Big Lots. A Chick-fil-A restaurant sits on an outparcel.

Once the store closes, the Charleston region will be left with two Barnes & Noble locations in Mount Pleasant and West Ashley.

Aldi’s lease is for 10 years with several five-year options to extend its stay, and it will likely be the chain’s largest store in the region.

The penny-pinching grocer is known for requiring customers to insert a quarter to retrieve a shopping cart and then allowing them to get the quarter back when the cart is returned to its portal. Also, it does not provide shopping bags. It offers a variety of products, mostly under its own label, as well as fresh produce.

The discount grocer has been beefing up its presence in the Charleston region since first opening on Dorchester Road on the edge of Summerville and North Charleston in 2015.

A second store was added in 2017 in Mount Pleasant on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. A third store is planned for North Main and East 9th North streets in Summerville not far from the relatively new Earth Fare supermarket.

Carry-out request

A downtown Charleston men's clothing store wants to add beer and wine to its carry-out offerings.

Ike Behar at 169 King St. has applied for a state license to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption. The Miami-based clothing brand opened in 2012 with its first retail shop in Charleston.

Also, Charleston's Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request Tuesday to set up a late-night bar and restaurant within 500 feet of a residential district at 385 Meeting St.

That's where Sol Southwest Kitchen + Tequila Bar operated before closing last fall. The applicant is Matt Kschinka. Developer Eddie Buck of Charleston owns the property.

Sight plan

Eyeglass World is eyeing a space in West Ashley for a second Charleston-area location.

Site plans show the eyewear shop looking at a 3,387-square-foot space at 2031 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in a former Verizon Wireless space.

The vendor has another Lowcountry location on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, its only one in South Carolina.

New threads

A new boutique clothing store is launching in Mount Pleasant.

Megan Masters, whose designs won her a spot as a finalist in a Belk fashion contest in 2012, and business partner Meredith Murphy, will open Mulberry & King at 1223 Ben Sawyer Blvd. on Jan. 23, offering 20 percent off as part of the opening-day celebration.

The two launched an online-only business in 2016 and have now opened a flagship brick-and-mortar shop.

Lights outs

Two Mount Pleasant shops recently turned out the lights.

Southern Accents Designers Showcase Market at 630 Coleman Blvd. in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center closed at the end of December after a 20-year run, according to a Facebook post.

Also closed is women's clothing store Mary Mojo Boutique at 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Suite 106.

Now serving

Another new store recently opened in the Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant.

Frozen yogurt shop sweetFrog opened earlier this month at 2114 Highway 41, Suite 102, according to store owner (not the actress) Jennifer Lawrence. The 1,200-square-foot shop open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

Beauty spot

A new cosmetics retailer will host the grand opening of its fourth South Carolina location with free offerings in late January in Mount Pleasant.

Bluemercury, which also has a shop on King Street in downtown Charleston and another on Kiawah Island, will offer free gift bags to the first 50 attendees during its opening celebration at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Towne Centre. It offers another location in Greenville.

The 1,892-square-foot shop at 1230 Belk Drive opened Jan. 10 and is the company's 201st location. In addition to providing top brands, the shop offers in-house spa treatments.

“I’m (excited) that we’re able to serve the Mount Pleasant community by offering them a conveniently located destination for all of their beauty needs,” said Marla Beck, CEO and co-founder of Bluemercury.