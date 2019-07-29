More than half of South Carolina's adult population could be eligible to claim part of a settlement between credit-reporting company Equifax and the U.S. government.
After exposing the personal information of millions, Equifax last week reached an agreement with the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission and state governments totaling $700 million. South Carolina's piece of the pie will be about $2.17 million.
Personal data on roughly 2.4 million state residents were exposed in the data breach, which compromised names, birthdays, addresses and Social Security numbers when its files were stolen. Plaintiffs in a major class-action lawsuit argued Equifax did not do enough to protect their information, then delayed notice of the breach.
The FTC offered guidance Thursday on how to access the settlement. A class action administrator set up a website called www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com, where applicants can file for a claim. The website allows people to fill out a hard copy of a six-page form and mail it to the settlement administrator, or fill out the needed information online.
The court will need to make a decision finalizing the settlement amount this December. The deadline to file for a claim and receive benefits will follow in January.
Along with the monetary claim, anyone affected will also be eligible to receive free credit monitoring, identity protection services and reimbursement for the trouble of dealing with identity theft.
It could prove to be a tricky process. Accessing the benefits could mean providing documentation of the time spent on dealing with the breach. If the person says it took them 10 hours or less to sort out the problem, no proof is required. But if it took longer, claimants will have to submit supporting paperwork, such as credit card statements and receipts.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said during congressional testimony in 2017 that equated to more than half of the adult population in South Carolina. Scott said South Carolina saw the sixth-highest percentage of people affected. Right around half of the Georgia, Virginia and Florida populations also saw their information exposed.
"The Southeast region seems to have been impacted aggressively," Scott said.
Equifax, headquartered in Atlanta, reported $299.8 million in net income at the end of last year. It has denied any wrongdoing in the breach. CEO Mark Begor said during a call with investors Thursday the settlement was "a very positive step forward" as the company looks to move past the 2017 cybersecurity scandal.
"This resolution allows us to fully focus on the future," he said.
70th in salary
Another salary analysis is out, and once again serves as a reminder of the relatively low wages for technology workers in Charleston.
Business.org used statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to create a map of average tech industry salaries in key cities across the U.S.
The Charleston area's average wage of $79,583 is not eye-popping. The figure is on-par with the BLS' estimation of how much people in the "computer and mathematical occupations" in Charleston are paid per year — $80,530.
The average wage Business.org calculated for Charleston placed it 70th among the roughly 100 metropolitan areas included. The Holy City ranked between Spokane, Wash., and Buffalo, N.Y.
Charleston's average wage is more impressive when considering how much more tech workers make than everyone else. The tech industry's wages are about $33,000 higher than the overall average, according to Business.org.