Apparel retailer H&M is launching a third store in the Charleston region.
The Swedish clothing purveyor, whose initials stand for Hennes and Mauritz Inc., will open a 20,000-square-foot store at noon Sept. 6 in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.
"H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in South Carolina and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state," the company said in a statement.
The shop will carry men's and women's apparel, accessories and a children's collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.
As part of the launch, the retailer will offer its first customers a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass valued at up to $500 while supplies last in addition to other surprise offers.
Customers who participate in garment collecting on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250 dollars. The company encourages customers to bring unwanted clothing to the store to keep worn pieces from going into landfills.
It will be the company's ninth location in the Palmetto State and the third in Greater Charleston. Other nearby shops can be found on King Street in downtown Charleston and at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.
The store will employ 20 people. To apply, go to career.hm.com.