Guns aren't allowed in carry-on bags, yet TSA is finding them more than ever at SC airports

The number of air travelers plummeted more than 60 percent across the nation and in South Carolina last year amid the pandemic, but the rate of passengers discovered with firearms in their carry-on luggage doubled from 2019.

So far this year, seven have been found in bags bound for airport cabins at Charleston International Airport. That's more than half of the 12 detected in all of 2020 at the state's busiest terminal.

The Transportation Security Administration said it detected fewer guns overall across the U.S. and in the Palmetto State last year during routine passenger screening, mainly because fewer people were flying, but the rate of 10.2 weapons per million travelers was twice that of 2019, when 5 firearms per million ticket holders was discovered.

In S.C., Greenville-Spartanburg's airport led the state with 13 firearms discoveries by TSA last year. Charleston International followed with 12, Myrtle Beach with nine and Columbia with seven.

The 41 discovered last year across the state dropped from 63 in 2019, but the number matched those from 2018, when far more people were taking to the skies than in 2020.

Last year, TSA screened 2.6 million passengers across South Carolina, down nearly 58 percent from 2019. But it discovered firearms at a rate of one for every 63,517 screened travelers, far greater than the national average of one firearm found for every 99,583 passengers going through the security checkpoints.

The number of firearms discovered during screening last year in the U.S. came in at 3,257, about 1,200 fewer than in 2019 and about 1,000 lower than in 2018, but the total number of passengers screened across the U.S. last year was about 324 million, down from 824 million that passed through TSA checkpoints in 2019.

"Despite decreased passenger loads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TSA officers across the country discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate twice what it was in 2019 and the highest rate since the agency’s inception," TSA said in a statement.

Federal officials aren't sure what's driving the higher rate of firearms found in carry-on bags, but it could be linked to the "political rhetoric" of the past election year and its aftermath, said David McMahon, TSA federal security director for South Carolina's airports.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of $10,250 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage, according to TSA.

In addition to civil penalties, individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

At Charleston International on Tuesday, TSA officials will demonstrate the correct procedures for transporting a gun by air and talk about the stiff penalties that could come with violations.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts.

Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.