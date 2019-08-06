COLUMBIA — The Hilton Columbia Center is just steps from the capital city's convention center and the multitude of professional conferences that venue hosts.
But solo business travelers making their own reservations is the market segment where the hotel has seen the most growth, said April Wheeler, the hotel's director of sales.
"It builds our average daily rate," the standard rate the hotel is able to charge for one of its 222 rooms, she said.
And while the Hilton is one of several hotels that houses a portion of convention-goers five to 10 times a month, the venue is only a portion, "not the driving force" of the hotel's business, Wheeler said.
Tourism officials are expecting two or three new hotels in the capital city’s downtown over the next year and a half.
Citywide, hotel occupancy averaged 66 percent in 2018. Downtown it was closer to 74 percent. Compare that to 60.7 percent occupancy in the region five years ago and and average daily rate that was $20 lower.
The industry "gold standard" is around 70 percent, said Jason Outman of Experience Columbia. He said, over the past nine years, hotel occupancy in Columbia has grown every year.
At the Hilton Columbia Center and the 123-room Hampton Inn Columbia-Downtown Historic District, occupancy rate is in the high 80s most days, Wheeler said.
“That signifies the potential still for growth,” Outman said. “If you’re a hotel developer and you’re seeing that kind of occupancy and rates around $150 a night, you're going, 'Oh, wow. You could throw another hotel downtown.'"
In the region, there are 127 hotels with 11,606 rooms. Of those, 11 are downtown with 1,625 rooms, said Experience Columbia spokeswoman Charlene Slaughter.
A couple new hotels are already under construction this year — a 105-room Holiday Inn Express in the Vista and a 90-room Holiday Inn going into a former office tower near Main Street. Both are expected to open next year.
Outman said the majority of downtown bookings are Tuesday through Thursday with business travelers.
"It's really big for the downtown market," he said.
Outman said there are also a couple other hotel projects being considered for the area around the convention center that would be dependent on the venue's expansion.
Experience Columbia said several conventions previously held in the space have outgrown it, though the organization did not have a list of those events. Outman said the group has commissioned a study to determine how much more convention space the city could support.
"The region is in need of full-service hotels. The majority of the 127 (hotels) in the region are limited service properties," Slaughter said.
In the leisure travel-based market of Charleston, meanwhile, hotel inventory grew by 750 rooms in the first four months of 2019, more than 100 rooms above what the region added all of last year. More than 1.6 million room nights were sold, topping the first four months of 2018 by 3 percent.
As nights sold grew, occupancy rates shrank slightly compared to 2018, but in April, 87 percent of rooms were filled.
“Those slight dips are, from a broader perspective, very small,” Daniel Guttentag, director of College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis, told The Post and Courier in May. “We’re in a really good spot.”
Columbia is beginning to see more leisure travelers in its hotel mix, said David Erbacher, director of sales at Hyatt Place in The Vista.
"I think Columbia has evolved so much, people are realizing it's a great place to be for the weekend," he said.
In Columbia, travelers are offered the amenities at a more affordable price.
"It's cheaper, but you're still getting that big city feel," Outman said, making it more cost effective for people to visit than bigger markets, like Atlanta.
A 2016 survey of regional travel perceptions, ranks Columbia high in affordability — a score of 3.77 out of 5.
"Their perception was that Columbia, a smaller and up-and-coming destination, would have properties and venues that are equally reliable and hospitable compared to offerings in other destinations but at more affordable rates," the survey said of event planners.
"The state of South Carolina is a hotbed right now," Outman said.