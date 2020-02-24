Group seeks to raze part of Morris Sokol building in Charleston

A developer is seeking to arrange a date between one of upper King Street’s landmark retail buildings and a wrecking ball.
Charleston Site 2 LLC is scheduled to go before the city’s Architectural Review Board this week to request permission to start demolition work at the former Morris Sokol Furniture showroom and warehouse.
The entire structure won't be reduced to rubble: The core façade fronting King will be retained, among other elements.
It's been a long haul to get to this point. Last month, the city’s zoning board approved plans to repurpose the property, which has been largely vacant since 2015, into a full-service hotel with 200 guest rooms. The Preservation Society and the Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association were both in favor of the project.
The partnership that’s driving the project paid $22.55 million for the Morris Sokol store in 2016.
In addition to the hotel rooms, the empty storefront that once housed the furniture showroom will live on as retail space and an existing nearby Starbucks cafe will stay. The plans also call for three food-and-beverage venues and 20,000 square feet of meeting space.
The demolition request will be heard Wednesday. The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Gaillard Center at 2 Georgie St.
Retail rentals
Home furnishings merchandiser Pier 1 Imports and organic grocer Earth Fare are in different corners of the retail market, but they share at least two common traits: They’re both newly bankrupt. And they’re both using the same firm to help them dispose of their unwanted stores.
A&G Real Estate Partners has been retained by the two chains to market and sell their leases to raise money to help repay creditors.
Earth Fare is seeking buyers for the rental rights to up to 57 retail spaces spread across 10 states, as well as its corporate headquarters outside Asheville.
All six of the chain's South Carolina grocery stores are on the block. They range in size from about 24,000 to 31,000 square feet, and the annual rental rates run between $7.75 a foot for the Rock Hill location and $19.53 for the Fort Mill supermarket.
The much-larger Pier 1 is looking to unload the leases to 234 of the roughly 450 home-goods stores it has either closed or is in the process of closing.
Two of the four doomed South Carolina locations are up for grabs. The larger is a nearly 10,000-square-foot space on Bypass 72 North in Greenwood that’s priced at $13 a foot. The other is on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. It measures about 8,600 square feet and fetches a $17 a foot.
All of the Earth Fare leases and nearly all of the Pier 1 leases come with renewal options, according to marketing materials posted online by Melville, N.Y.-based A&G.
Charleston unplugged
A Dutch-owned company that makes electric car chargers apparently has short-circuited Charleston, and a raft of other cities, in its hunt for a new U.S. headquarters.
It seems that the prospect of frigid winters wasn't a factor for EVBox, which announced it picked the Village of Libertyville in eastern Illinois near the Wisconsin border for the corporate office and the 120 jobs it’s expected to bring with it.
The company plans to move from New York City later this year after eyeballing 33 locations, according to a report in the Chicago Tribune last week. Charleston and Detroit were among the also-rans, Libertyville Mayor Terry Weppler told the newspaper.
“When they got to Libertyville and talked to our economic development coordinator … they decided this was the place they wanted to be,” Weppler was quoted as saying.
The mayor added in a statement that the company required "skilled labor, a creative environment and access to a large transportation network.”
EVBox has already turned out more than 100,000 e-car chargers that have been installed in 55 countries since 2010, according to a written statement. It plans to produce about 200 a week from its Illinois production site.
The company said it’s looking to position itself as the “industry leader with this move,” pointing to projections that more than 6.5 million new electric vehicles will be on American roads by 2025.
In an email, spokeswoman Madeline Vidak said EVBox "sourced 33 locations in 3 states" but did not specify whether the Charleston region was among them. She added that the decision to move to Libertyville came down to three factors: "It’s centrally located and has a good connection to the rest of the U.S.; We have the ability to combine offices spaces for the North American HQ and manufacturing functions; The facility ... fits very well with EVBox’s culture and brand image."
One less Liberty
It’s last call for a Charleston-based restaurant operator’s High Point, N.C., outpost.
Homegrown Hospitality Group announced it would be shutting its Liberty Brewing & Grill’s Piedmont Triad location this past weekend after a 20-year run.
The company didn’t give a specific reason for the closing, but it told the High Point Enterprise that it’s reviewing its options for the building.
“Making this business decision was not easy and we truly appreciate the hard work from our staff and the loyalty of our guests," Homegrown Hospitality co-owner Mark Cumins said in a statement to the newspaper. "While we are closing our doors at Liberty, we are also celebrating all the great times and memories over the many years."
The West Ashley-based company owns several other casual-dining concepts, including TBonz Steakhouse, Pearlz Oyster Bar and Kaminsky’s Dessert Cafe. It operates about 20 locations in three states.
Liberty’s four remaining sites are all in South Carolina, in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo. An 8,000-square-foot Mount Pleasant location on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard halted daily service in April and is being marketed as an event venue.
Up in the air
In one of the slower travel months of the year, Charleston International registered a single-digit gain.
The number of ticket holders at the state's busiest airport grew by 6.3 percent to 304,000 in January compared to the same period last year, according to the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
The increase comes after the airport reported 4.87 million passengers passed through its 15 gates last year, about 400,000 more than in 2018.
Carriers appear to be bullish that the growth will go on. Alaska Airlines, for example, will expand to daily service March 21 with the addition of a Saturday nonstop transcontinental flight to Seattle.
And the twice-weekly British Airways flights between Charleston and London will be back for a second seasonal go-round starting March 29.