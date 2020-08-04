GreenWise Market grocery stores in Mount Pleasant, Lexington to shut down permanently

The pleasure of shopping at two recently opened specialty grocery stores in South Carolina will soon end.

Florida-based Publix is closing its GreenWise Market offshoot in East Cooper later this month as well as another freshly opened store in Lexington near Columbia, saying they are too small to fit the company's needs.

Both stores will go dark at 7 p.m. Aug. 29.

"We have made the difficult decision to close both GreenWise Market locations in South Carolina," Publix spokewoman Maria Brous said late Tuesday.

"Both locations were acquisitions that fit our needs at the time of opening," she said. "However, as our concept has evolved, the locations have space constraints that will not fit our current vision for GreenWise Markets."

The company informed employees a few days ago and is offering them positions at its larger Publix supermarkets in the Charleston and Columbia markets.

The 21,535-square-foot Mount Pleasant shop opened in May 2019 as the anchor of the newly created Indigo Square Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 while the store near Columbia welcomed customers last December.

The Mount Pleasant location was the second one to open in the Publix small-format, specialty store concept after a 29,000-square-foot store became the first GreenWise Market in Tallahassee, Fla., in October 2018.

When the Mount Pleasant shop first welcomed customers with offbeat items such as watermelon-sized jackfruit, sweet potato multigrain tortilla chips and cowboy seasoned bacon, the store positioned itself as offering about 70 percent organic or natural items while the remaining 30 percent were either a local specialty item or a conventional product such as a brand of pasta.

"High-quality natural and organic products are the center of what we offer here,” Publix spokeswoman Kim Reynolds said at the time. “The store is designed to complement a conventional Publix supermarket.”

The company operates 15 regular supermarkets in the Charleston area, including one on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard about two miles from its GreenWise Market.

In Columbia, Publix has 11 conventional grocery stores, including one just west of the GreenWise Market location on Sunset Boulevard.