Green is good: Traditional, near net zero and new technology in building

“Going green” is part of our national vernacular, and the term, meant to define how we can live our lives – including the homes we inhabit – is now a global effort.
Cision PR reported back in 2010 that Jill Buck, Founder of the Go Green Initiative allegedly coined the term with the introduction of her nonprofit organization. Buck was said to have done extensive research via Google with those words “go green,” in 2002 found nothing, so she grabbed the name for her mission: “A world where natural resources are equitably available, and all children are healthier as a result of living the principles of the Go Green Initiative.”
That initiative includes less waste, recycling, education about eco-friendly options, evaluating environmental impact of actions and integrating environmental education into curriculums. A 2019 Forbes magazine article cites that: “77% of people want to learn how to live more sustainably.” With data garnered from a cross generational study, 913 people surveyed said their top concerns were: Plastic pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change.
The concern for the planet has led to innovative approaches to all aspects of our lives. The way in which we consume – from the products we buy to the structures that we build – sustainability, conservation and energy efficiency is top of mind for industry leaders.
Lowcountry builders who use traditional building methods (wood-frame construction) are also conscious of the way to build better such as giving clients “greener” alternatives to save energy. Tankless water heaters have become standard. Designing homes to make the best use of space. Materials such as bamboo, solar panels, SIPs panels and innovative insulation choices are just a few of the ways the industry is adapting to more earth-friendly construction.
LEED building
In 1998, the first version of “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” (LEED) was launched. To be LEED certified involves an arduous process and it uses a rating system. Many are advocates of the process, while the certification costs are a stumbling block for others.
Kiawah Island has one of the few LEED certified neighborhoods in the Lowcountry and it is so popular, there is currently only one home left for sale. The neighborhood, Indigo Park, currently has 13 cottage-style homes, each of which have earned LEED certification.
“Indigo Park is the first Platinum LEED certified resort community in the country which was conceived by Candace Dyal of the real estate development company, Dyal Compass,” said Lisa Berl of Kiawah Island Real Estate.
Berl co-lists the last remaining home in Indigo Park with Mid Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s. The five bedroom home at 121 Halona Lane has over 3,500 square feet and sits on 0.38 acres. Rutledge said he has noted more buyers desiring eco-friendly homes.
“Sustainable building practices are certainly gaining momentum in the new construction market on both Kiawah and other areas surrounding Charleston,” said Rutledge. “Indigo Park has been a beneficiary of this interest. Within the last six months, six LEED certified homes in Indigo Park homes have sold."
Berl said Royal Indigo Construction designed the cottages to be sustainably-constructed from the ground up, with four models to choose from. Near the River Course, Sasanqua Spa and behind the island’s second gate, Indigo Park is also the site of the 2013 HGTV Dream Home and a finalist for a 2018 Sustainable Business Award in the Community Champion Project class from the U.S. Green Building Council. Earth friendly materials proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and durable, low maintenance construction, along with leaving the environment around them in their natural state are all key points of the developers and builders vision.
“121 Halona Lane is LEED Certfied at the Gold Level,” Berl explained. “Construction of the final two homes in Indigo Park, 133 Halona Lane and 135 Halona Lane has commenced. These two deluxe Palmetto models will be completed by December 2022.”
Open floor plans and large windows in the homes allow for crosswinds to circulate healthier air and bring in light. “Each are uniquely decorated with nature in mind, complimenting each floor plan,” Berl added. “They are designed and furnished to create gathering spaces which provide moments ranging from family fun and pool time to life changing conversations that leave guests feeling relaxed and encouraged.”
Luxury lock and leave living is part of the lifestyle here, as is a “shared bond” among homeowners.
“They have a shared interest in healthy living and being conscious of their daily impact on the environment,” she said. “Indigo Park homes are an extremely good value when compared to other new construction homes, given the combination of the location, high quality materials which will provide years of enjoyment and maintenance cost savings. In addition, LEED certified homes have increased resale value. Indigo Park homes have the lowest lifecycle emissions of any energy generating technology.” The home at 121 Halona Lane lists for $3.2 milion.
***
Indigo Park sustainable & energy efficient materials
• Energy Star appliances
• Hurricane resistant Dade County windows
• Low VOC paints and FSC certified sustainable wood
• Rot resistant, recyclable NuCedar shingles
• Aluminum
• LED-light emitting diodes
• Closed cell spray insulation to reduce air/moisture infiltration and improve indoor air quality
• Impervious driveways - improves drainage and reduces flooding and water damage
• Grass free landscaping with indigenous and drought resistant plants to reduces need for pesticides, watering and maintenance
Green means cost-savings
Across the country, realtors and builders are echoing the need for more eco-friendly construction. Kristina Morales, a Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Realtor in Ohio said she has definitely seen an increase in buyers wanting greener alternatives. Non-custom builders, she said, don’t always offer options without it being a significant cost added to the budget.
“Lately, I have had several buyers question the materials being used in the builder’s process and requesting more eco-friendly alternatives,” she said. “I have seen a non-custom builder accommodate their request such as the choice of paint, insulation, mechanicals and/or materials used for cabinets.”
Morales said a 15-year tax abatement program was created in Cleveland for homes being built to green standards. This means an owner has that abatement on all or most of their annual property tax.
“With the cost savings associated with more eco-friendly homes, you see these homes generally sell at a premium,” Morales added.
The passive home
Passive home building began in 1990 in Germany. The first passive home in the U.S. was built in Illinois in the early 2000s by architect Katrin Klingenberg who studied the concept in Berlin. She later became the co-founder of Passive Home Institute US (PHIUS). Finding that the process in Germany didn’t work for North America’s climate variations, she helped develop new criteria in 2015. The process is said to passively maintain comfortable temperatures year-round without investments in petrol-based heating systems or energy-intensive air conditioning units, thereby resulting in reduction of a structure’s ecological footprint.
Some developers are incorporating this method as a path to zero energy building, and the U.S. Department of Energy has partnered with PHIUS to promote a certification program. According to a 2017 Environmental and Energy Study Institute article, “certified projects have increased exponentially...with over 240 projects in 2016.”
An award-winning architect, Wayne Turett of Turett Collaborative is one of the few architects in New York City with passive home expertise. Turret’s designs and homes on the North Fork of Long Island, purportedly consume 90 percent less heating while promoting outstanding air quality.
“Passive Houses are gaining popularity due to the hard work of the active groups promoting it; there is Passive House Institute US, PassivHaus Trust in the UK, and Passive House International,” said Turett. “Net-zero building is also gaining traction because governments are offering incentives in the way of tax breaks for solar and solar panels. People are getting more educated and gaining interest in reducing their electrical and power costs, which can be done by using solar and energy-efficient buildings. Additionally, the building energy codes are getting tighter and tighter every few years, leading people to consider Passive Houses and green buildings.”
Turett said he knows that not everyone can create a Passive House from scratch, but that we all can “tune into creating healthier spaces for ourselves and families and there are some ways anyone can amend their current environment to better promote well-being and green living.”
Turett, a long-time advocate for health and well-being, began a Passive House project in 2014 in Connecticut. He said that that though materials were more costly than traditional building, the payoff is a “lifetime of no surprisingly large oil, gas or electric bills.” Construction takes longer due to finding contractors who understand the process such as airtight tests and designing a plan which will account for local climate and weather patterns.
Touted as “one of the best paths net zero,” this method remains fairly novel in the U.S. But, Turett, along with other industry experts, believe that this type of building can be implemented in both residential and commercial construction.
***
Turett’s tips to adapt a Passive House lifestyle for health
• Invest in windows. Keep north-facing windows to a minimum, as the northside of a house gets little direct sunshine. Replace with windows that let in more sunlight in winter and less in summer.
• Complete an energy audit. Include a blower door test to measure the amount of air leakage in a home and assess the amount of insulation.
• Seal doors and windows as tightly as possible to reduce infiltration.
• Install awnings to direct heat off of the house and provide shade.
• Choose products and furniture that produce no or less “off-gassing.
• Add an Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV) into the house – they remove air from baths and kitchens and recover heat/cool that is then added to fresh air coming into a home.
Reuse and future technology
Sean Wooley of Cloud Nine real estate, is partnering with an architectural/development firm headed up by architect Lukas Schween, to launch their line of container architecture, called as “The Astonishing Collection” in southern Spain. Prices begin at $335,000.
Defined as “green architecture,” according to the collaborative team because its origins and focus on upcycling materials to address housing needs, Schween has been investigating the process of using shipping containers for several years.
“Container architecture offers a unique way in which one can use upcycled materials to build an aesthetically pleasing and affordable home using a material which is already there, rather than producing or trying to sustainably source materials,” Schween explained.
Wooley of Cloud Nine said that using them isn’t the only environmental benefit of the off-site construction of the collection. “It significantly reduces the need for trucks, heavy machinery and materials which need to be transported to the site, thereby decreasing carbon emissions. The only transportation required is the moving of containers from factory to site, and as no excavation is typically needed, the whole process is a lot more sustainable. The energy used in the construction of the home is also considerably lower as architects work with existing materials which do not have to be created.”
Here in the U.S., there are different codes, regulations and zoning laws for using these structures as homes. An article by Sulex International, a company that addresses the need for sustainability and housing all over the globe, reads: “...almost all states and cities are allowing it (container homes) or already considering it.” Some states have stricter laws than others. In Greenville, a company, Piedmont Green, specializes in transforming containers into customized container homes and their designs are part of the June Innovative Housing Showcase in Washington, D.C.
With 3D technology improvements, the method is being investigated as a viable way to improve productivity in construction, lower labor costs and produce less waste, noise and dust. ICON, an Austin-based developer of advanced construction technologies received funding from NASA to launch “Project Olumpus” to begin research of a space-based construction system.
“Building humanity’s first home on another world will be the most ambitious construction project in human history and will push science, engineering, technology, and architecture to literal new heights,” said Jason Ballard, Co-founder and CEO of ICON in a October 2020 press release. “NASA’s investment in space-age technologies like this can not only help to advance humanity’s future in space, but also to solve very real, vexing problems we face on Earth.”
ICON raised $59 million in funding to deliver communities of 3D-printed homes. Developer 3Strands and ICON built four 3D printed homes in Austin, and in 2019, they produced seven houses at Community First Village in East Austin. Using their Vulcan printer, the company says it can print each house in five to seven days. They have also built 500 square foot houses for families in need of shelter in Mexico.
Looking ahead
After a global pandemic, the need for housing is in the spotlight. A 2021 South Carolina Housing Needs Assessment study found affordability for housing and utilities for some residents is a “systemic issue in our state and it is not sustainable.”
Dr. Bryan Grady, Ph.D. and chief research officer at SC Housing and author of the report said: “The facts and figures in this report underscore the challenges facing our state as we begin to emerge from the pandemic and continue our economic recovery. Even in good times, there were a lot of people in dire straits. It is up to all of us—the private sector, the non-profit community and the public sector— to work together to build communities across the Palmetto State where everyone can access safe, decent and affordable housing.”
Perhaps having discussions about innovative methods in building is one step toward addressing the problem.