Growth along the Interstate 26 corridor stretching to the Volvo Cars manufacturing campus near Ridgeville has officials in the area rethinking their road improvement plans.
Dorchester County last week received approval from the S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development to reallocate about $3 million from a 2016 grant once earmarked for work in the Ridgeville area. The money will now go toward road improvements at the Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George.
Specifically, the funds are to be used to strengthen part of Spring Road and make intersection improvements at Spring and U.S. Highway 15.
Further improvements to Winding Woods and U.S. Highway 78 would be made if enough money is left over.
The grant was originally to be used to three-lane the stretch of S.C. Highway 27 from I-26 to S.C. Highway 78.
But with Volvo's operations, the recently completed expansion of the nearby Sundaram-Clayton Limited automotive parts plant and a new industrial park planned by the State Ports Authority, county officials determined the grant would come nowhere near the costs needed to improve the transportation arteries in that outlying area.
"It is likely that a five-lane facility will be needed and its cost will far exceed the grant amount," Jason Ward, county administrator, said in a letter to the S.C. Department of Commerce, which oversees the Coordinating Council.
And with the recent resolution of a boundary dispute — in which Dorchester lost about 2,900 acres — roughly half of the Highway 27 project now sits across the border in neighboring Berkeley County .
Ward said he expects rapid expansion of the Winding Woods site, leading to increased traffic and justifying the need for road improvements.
Contract logistics firm DHL Supply Chain said in April it will build a $100 million distribution and warehouse complex on Winding Woods Road that will eventually employ 450 workers. The project will be built in phases with the first to open in early 2020.
Winding Woods Commerce Park has more than 1,300 acres for development, with highway and rail access.