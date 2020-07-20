Governor directs $2.4 million to improve tech so SC's HBCUs can offer remote classes

Gov. Henry McMaster is sending South Carolina's eight historically black colleges and universities $2.4 million in emergency relief funding to help with the technology upgrades needed for them to offer distance learning in the fall semester.
Every institution of higher learning is confronting lost revenue and unexpected costs associated with setting up remote coursework, but the colleges and universities where roughly 10,000 students are enrolled in South Carolina say they have even greater challenges.
"This spring when learning went from in-person to online, the faculty and students at our HBCUs faced significant technology challenges," McMaster said in a statement. "These funds will be used to upgrade the capabilities of these institutions to serve students with online learning."
South Carolina received $48.5 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which disbursed roughly $3 billion in funds to all states. Each state's governors then decide where to direct the money.
The funds for HBCUs represent 5 percent of South Carolina's total allocation. An announcement by the governor's office states the president of Benedict College, Roslyn Clark Artis, first advocated for the funding for the state's HBCUs.
According to the United Negro College Fund, smaller endowments and more limited reserve funds have made the coronavirus pandemic even harder for HBCUs to weather. Enabling online learning is an added cost.
"Our HBCUs require resources to acquire and access educational platforms to deliver coursework online and to train faculty to teach online classes," the fund writes on its website. "Faculty and staff require equipment to work remotely."
Five South Carolina HBCUs are members of the United Negro College Fund.
South Carolina State University received the most of the eight recipients, with $632,397. In an open letter to staff and students, SC State president James Clark said the Orangeburg school is preparing for either the possibility of returning to campus in the fall and for learning to be online.
"Our planning and preparations are geared to give our students a choice," Clark wrote. "Therefore, returning is not mandatory, as continued remote learning is still an option."
In the same week, one of South Carolina's HBCUs was selected as one of 10 schools added to an Apple Inc. coding education program. Claflin University announced Thursday it would take part in the iPhone maker's Community Education Initiative.
Claflin has had a computer science program since 2006. In an announcement, the university said it is the only HBCU in South Carolina to have an accredited program.
The initiative with Apple brings schools equipment and trains in programming. Participants then share those skills within the university and with the larger community.