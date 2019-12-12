A political battle is brewing over proposed changes to South Carolina's business license fees, as lawmakers consider altering the way nine counties and 234 municipalities calculate the charges.

Several towns and cities in the Lowcountry sent letters to state leaders this month. They're asking lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster to prevent the Legislature from changing a system that generates more than $400 million annually for local governments in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and many of its members continue to push for an overhaul of the business license fees, which are controlled at the local level and are referred to as "taxes" by the General Assmebly.

The pro-business group argues that the charges aren't uniform and create problems for plumbers, contractors, landscaping companies, heating and air-conditioning businesses and other service-industry employers that work in multiple towns and cities.

The proposed legislative changes are part of a larger push by the S.C. Chamber to advance business-friendly tax reforms through the Legislature. But it's not the first time the issue of business license fees has come up in the Statehouse.

"We have a tax system that was built for a 1950s economy," said Ted Pitts, the Chamber's CEO. "It's our goal to work with local governments to make it more business friendly."

"All we're trying to do is standardize the process," he said.

The bill, as it stands, would require every city, town and county that charge business license fees to use a standard form for companies to fill out. It would create an online portal where business owners could submit information for all of their business licenses.

Also, it would require that the fees be based on a percentage of company's net profit. Currently, counties and municipalities calculate the taxes based on a company's total revenue, which is a higher number.

That's a problem for some local governments that worry the change would cut into their income streams and make it difficult for them to manage their finances. Seabrook Island, for instance, noted that business license fees make up nearly half of its $1.3 million general fund.

Joseph Cronin, the town administrator for Seabrook, described the projected impact on the budget in one word: "catastrophic."

The town sent a letter to Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, and Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, asking them to reject the new bill, which has yet to pass the House or Senate.

Seabrook Island's leaders argue the town would struggle to replace any lost license-fee revenue since it doesn't collect property taxes.

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina's fourth-largest city, also voiced its opposition to the changes. Mayor Will Haynie and Town Council wrote McMaster and the entire General Assembly this past week raising concerns about the $24 million in business license income it relies on to fund its operations.

The letter argued the changes to the assessment formula could cost Mount Pleasant, one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, millions of dollars in revenue. The fear, Haynie said, is that the city would have to rely on additional property taxes to fill those revenue gaps. That's not something he wants to consider.

Haynie said he will be watching the bill closely when the legislative session starts next month.

So will Anja Smith. She's the owner of All Clear Plumbing, an Upstate company that operates primarily in Greenville and Anderson counties. And she's been following the debate over this issue for years.

Smith frequently sends her team of plumbers to homes and businesses in 15 to 20 municipalities that charge business license fees. Not all of those towns and cities renew the business licenses at the same time each year, she said, and some of them calculate the charges differently.

The proposed legislation would try to clear up those differences. It would mandate that all business licenses be renewed statewide in May. And it would attempt to make the fees more uniform from town to town.

Smith understands businesses like hers are unlikely to get everything they want from the Legislature, but she hopes to see some reforms implemented next year.

"I hope to see a version of it passed. I still think there is some room for compromise," Smith said. "The current system is making it very cumbersome for businesses like mine to be compliant."

The pending legislation is also a top priority for the South Carolina Association of Realtors.

Lindsay Jackson, vice president of government affairs, said the Columbia-based trade group's 24,000 members often run into business license fees all over the state, and they want a easier and simpler way to pay them.

"It's not necessarily the fee," Jackson said. "We just want it to be a more standardized process."

The debate isn't new. The Municipal Association of South Carolina, which represents the state's 270 towns and cities, worked in recent years to streamline the process for businesses that operate all over the state.

Scott Slatton, a staff member at the Municipal Association, said the group helped roughly 130 towns and cities to pass a model ordinance to make the business license taxes more uniform.

And the association is already in the process of creating an online tool to enable employers to pay all of their license fees in one location.

"That software is in the very final stages of testing, and it has tested very well," Slatton said.