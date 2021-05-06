Gov. McMaster calls for SC to end all federal pandemic unemployment programs

Citing workforce shortages in the state, Gov. Henry McMaster has asked that South Carolina stop participating in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment programs which were started as a lifeline for workers who were out of a job because of COVID-19.
Now, McMaster is arguing that the enhanced benefits are contributing to a lack of applicants for open gigs, especially in the hospitality sector.
"What was intended to be a short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement, incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace," McMaster said in a statement May 6.
The governor's directive will go into effect June 30.
Montana's Gov. Greg Gianforte made a similar announcement Tuesday, when said the state it would end expanded jobless benefits by June 27.
This change in South Carolina will affect six different unemployment programs currently being used by claimants, according to a May 6 memo to McMaster from Dan Ellzey, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. That includes the extra $300 being paid weekly to claimants through federal funds. The American Rescue Plan had extended those benefits until Sept. 6.
But, under McMaster's ask, South Carolina will be ending that aid more than two months earlier.
Another program that's given jobless benefits to workers who are self-employment or independent contractors — classifications that don't typically quality for the state's unemployment checks — would also end in South Carolina. The state would stop paying out those benefits and wouldn't process any new claims of that kind, Ellzey said.
Also, people who have exhausted their regular 20 weeks of unemployment benefits will no longer be eligible for payments, per the memo. One of the federal programs had tacked an additional 51 weeks during which claimants could stay eligible for aid after their usual period was over.
South Carolina's normal 20-week limit is on the low end compared to other states. Most states offer 26 weeks.
In a statement, Ellzey said he agreed with the governor's move to end the programs, also noting a need for workers at hotels and restaurants.
"While the federal funds supported our unemployed workers during the peak of COVID-19, we fully agree that reemployment is the best recovery plan for South Carolinians and the economic health of the state," Ellzey said. "Last week’s initial claims numbers were the lowest since the pandemic began, and employers around the state are eager to hire and anxious to get South Carolina back to business."
For the week ending May 1, DEW reported that 108,296 South Carolinians were collecting jobless benefits with an average weekly benefit of $230.04.
The department knows of 81,684 active job listings in the state, Ellzey said in his statement.
The enhanced unemployment benefits came up earlier in the day in the Legislature, while senators debated a bill that would allow South Carolina taxpayers to exempt up to $10,200 in jobless payments they received in 2020 from their income tax returns due May 15. Tax filers who received the benefits wouldn’t have to pay taxes on that $10,200.
The bill would tie state tax law to the federal government’s changes, which the Legislature does regularly to make it easy for taxpayers and the accountants that prepare their returns.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said that, while he supports conforming to federal tax law and quickly settling the issue for tax filers, he "had a little bit of heartburn" about the bill because of what it would exempt.
“We were paying people more not to work, then we suspended the requirement they had to look for work, and now we’re going to forgive any income tax payments?” Massey asked.
The Senate ended up postponing a vote on the bill. The House approved the measure unanimously a month ago.
While work search requirements for the unemployed were temporarily suspended in South Carolina, they've been back in place since April 18, meaning anyone currently receiving jobless aid has had to look for openings to keep qualifying for the payments.
That's a standard rule in South Carolina but had not been a requirement for about a year because of COVID-19 and a lack of available jobs earlier in the pandemic.
The leisure and hospitality sector, in particular, shed workers at a dramatic rate last spring but now, more than a year later, are struggling to staff up again now that tourists have started to return.
Hotels' and restaurants' inability to make enough hires may have been one of the factors that kept the industry's unemployment figures flat in the March jobs report, Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said last month.
Ullrich had also noted that extra federal unemployment funds were likely also only a deterrent for going back to work if a person's position is low-paying.
"For a lot of workers, unemployment doesn't replace a large percentage of your wage, right, but leisure and hospitality is also the lowest wage sector," Ullrich had said.