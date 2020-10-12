Goose Creek's plan to power SC aluminum plant gets slapped down in court, ruled illegal

GOOSE CREEK — City officials formulated a plan last year to take over the power supply for Century Aluminum's smelting plant in Berkeley County, but a South Carolina judge has ruled the effort violated several state laws.

Circuit Judge Roger Young issued an order Monday saying Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-run utility, still has a right to sell electricity to Century's Mount Holly plant.

Young also ruled an agreement between Goose Creek and Century was illegal because it gave the aluminum company far too much power over the city government.

The new order stems from a lawsuit Goose Creek filed against Santee Cooper earlier this year.

Lawyers for the city argued Santee Cooper should not be able to stop Goose Creek from taking over the power supply for the smelter, which employs about 300 people in Berkeley County.

In response, Santee Cooper pointed out it has been powering Century's plant since it opened in the 1980s, and state law gives Santee Cooper an exclusive right to supply electricity to the property where Century is located.

Young agreed with nearly every point made by Santee Cooper.

State law, he said, gives electric utilities set territories in South Carolina and allows those businesses to operate as monopolies in those areas.

"Santee Cooper’s monopoly power in its exclusive service area therefore is the clearly articulated and affirmatively expressed policy of South Carolina," Young wrote.

Young also agreed that Santee Cooper has invested a significant amount of money into the infrastructure needed to supply Century, and if the aluminum company were allowed to switch electric providers those costs would be passed on to other Santee Cooper ratepayers.

"Providing electric services requires a tremendous investment in infrastructure, the cost of which is borne by all ratepayers," Young wrote.

Mollie Gore, Santee Cooper's spokeswoman, said leaders of the state-run utility were pleased with the ruling.

Officials with Century and Goose Creek did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

The order is a huge loss for Century's executives and Goose Creek's elected leaders. They worked together for months to come up with their plan to create a municipal electric utility. They even held a special election to get Goose Creek's residents to vote on a referendum giving city leaders the ability to form the utility.

Century, which has tried to escape its business relationship with Santee Cooper for years, intended to use Goose Creek's new electric utility as a conduit to buy cheaper power outside of South Carolina.

In return, Goose Creek planned to annex Century's plant into the city limits and intended to collect an estimated $1 million in additional tax revenue every year.

All of those ambitions are likely to be disrupted — if not killed — by the court order.

Even if Santee Cooper weren't involved, Young said the annexation agreement Goose Creek struck with Century was illegal under state law.

The deal gave Century sole discretion over which power plants Goose Creek's utility would buy electricity from and the rates the city would charge Century for that power. It also gave Century a say in how the city might annex other properties in the future.

Young said that type of language effectively gave Century, a private company, veto power over the city government and "unlawfully" delegated powers given to Goose Creek's elected leaders.

"This agreement allows Century to veto future decisions over matters which only Goose Creek’s City Council ... may lawfully exercise," Young wrote.

"Taken together, these provisions make it clear that Goose Creek would have little or no authority to operate its own electric utility system without Century’s approval first," Young added.

Young's decision could be appealed by Goose Creek. Century still has its own lawsuit pending against Santee Cooper in Berkeley County court.

But for now, the city's ambitious plan of forming a new electric utility isn't going anywhere.