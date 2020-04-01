Goose Creek sues Santee Cooper over the creation of city-run electric utility

Goose Creek filed a lawsuit against Santee Cooper on Tuesday arguing the state-run power provider is trying to "delay" and "thwart" the city's effort to create a new municipal electric utility in Berkeley County.
The lawsuit follows a special referendum last year in which 1,177 Goose Creek residents voted to form a new city-run electric utility to supply power to a single customer: Century Aluminum.
Santee Cooper, which is based in Moncks Corner, currently supplies Century with the electricity needed to power its Mt. Holly plant located off U.S. Highway 52.
But in recent years, Century — the country's largest aluminum smelting company — has waged a campaign to end its relationship with Santee Cooper and buy its electricity from another power provider.
The aluminum company previously tried to accomplish that goal by lobbying the South Carolina Legislature and by suing Santee Cooper in federal court. But each time, the company failed to break free of Santee Cooper and was forced to continue buying power from the state-run utility.
That's why Century partnered with Goose Creek city leaders last year to come up with a new strategy of forming the new municipal electric utility to supply the Mt. Holly plant.
The aluminum smelting operation is currently located just outside the city limits. So Century struck a deal it believed would benefit both the city and the company.
Goose Creek leaders would form the new electric utility to supply Century with power it purchased off the grid, and in return, the aluminum company would agree to have its plant and surrounding property annexed into the city limits.
That move is expected to generate more than $1 million in additional tax revenue for Goose Creek, according to city leaders. Century even agreed to cover the cost of any litigation with Santee Cooper, which almost everyone expected was inevitability.
“The people of Goose Creek have spoken, and now we are just trying to get the utility up and running,” Greg Habib, the city's mayor, said in a statement.
The problem is Santee Cooper maintains it has a legal right to supply power to the property that Century's plant is located on. And the state-run utility controls the transmission lines that Goose Creek needs to supply Century's plant.
That's why Goose Creek leaders went to court this week.
In the lawsuit, the city argues Santee Cooper doe not have an "exclusive" right to power the Mt. Holly plant. And it points out Santee Cooper's current contract with Century is up in December 2020.
"Santee Cooper has continued its efforts to thwart, impede, and prevent the City from exercising its right to serve customers with electricity," Goose Creek's attorneys wrote in the complaint.
Even more, Goose Creek argues Santee Cooper has denied the city's request to move electricity over Santee Cooper's transmission lines.
According to the lawsuit, the city submitted an application to use those power lines in February, and Santee Cooper denied that request in March, even after the city filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
"It is clear," the city's lawyers wrote, "that Santee Cooper intends to challenge the city’s right to serve electric utility customers at every turn."
It will now be up to a judge in Berkeley County to decide who gets to power the pot lines at Century.