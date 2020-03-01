Goose Creek sees fire station sale as redevelopment spark

Jeff Baxter's real estate development group has put much of its focus on the Park Circle area of North Charleston, so he was a little surprised that every time he stopped in at one of that neighborhood's restaurants he ran into a Goose Creek resident.

Which begged the question: Why not do a project in Goose Creek?

"It might be anecdotal, but it seemed like there was something there," said Baxter, a partner in Cityvolve, a North Charleston firm that specializes in revitalizing existing buildings that have outlived their original purpose.

In Goose Creek, that building will be a 1970s-era fire station on Button Hall Road that's fallen into disrepair.

Goose Creek City Council had been trying to sell its old fire station for months, hoping to attract a food and beverage business that could give residents a reason to stay local rather than drive a few miles to North Charleston or Summerville.

"It was clear that a lot of money was leaving town," said Matt Brady, the city's economic development director. "There are too many people leaving to do food and beverage and retail. We would like to capture some of that."

The council is expected to give final approval this month to sell the fire station to Cityvolve, which will redevelop the site as a brewery and full-service restaurant. The sale price is $275,000 but the city will rebate $75,000 of that amount to help with renovation costs.

"We hope in eight to nine months you'll be able to go and have a beer in the city of Goose Creek, with a restaurant as part of it, and you won't have to go to Park Circle to find something," said Mayor Greg Habib.

The city hopes the new brewery will be a gathering spot for residents and spur redevelopment of the nearby commercial corridor.

"We have plenty of buildings that we would like them to be a little nicer," Habib said during a recent community meeting at the Carnes Crossroads development. "We'd like to turn that area into a place where people can go and eat and walk and shop."

The city hired Brady about two years ago to make that happen. Through his work and a new marketing campaign called "Creek Rising," the city is starting to attract restaurants and shops geared toward residents. Another project — Goose Creek Village on St. James Avenue — will open this year and has lined up five restaurants and several retailers, Habib said.

Brady compares a lot of economic development work as "aggressively waiting for the phone to ring," but the marketing effort and a new incentive plan that helps businesses redevelop blighted areas by rebating some business license, building permit and impact fees are starting to pay off.

"We've kicked up enough dust to where we are getting interest and folks are calling," Brady said.

Once the fire station sale is finalized, Cityvolve will demolish parts of the interior, replace the roof, add new electric service, give the building new windows and architectural elements and a fresh coat of paint. Then the new tenants will start upfitting the building for specific brewery and restaurant uses.

Baxter said the tenants won't be announced for a few more weeks, but they already have a Charleston-area presence, including a brewery that's looking to expand into the new space. The brewery and restaurant should be open early next year.

Cityvolve — which developed Park Circle businesses such as Basil Thai, Stems & Skins, Commonhouse Brewery and the mixed-use, multi-tenant Marquis Station — will continue to own and manage the Goose Creek property.

"There was an unmet need in Goose Creek and a physical building that could be repurposed into something that meets the city’s economic development plan," Baxter said.

After watching from the sidelines as growth transforms neighborhoods in other parts of the Charleston area, Brady said the city is ready to "be a part of what's happening in the region."

"We don't want out of control, rampant growth — that's why the focus is on infill and redevelopment," Brady said. "But we feel we are well-positioned in the next one to five years to get a lot of people to take a look at us."