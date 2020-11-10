Goose Creek appeals court ruling that blocked city from powering SC aluminum smelter

GOOSE CREEK — City officials want to take over the power supply for South Carolina's only aluminum smelter.

Attorneys for Goose Creek are in the process of appealing a recent court order that blocked the city from forming a new municipal electric utility and selling power to Century Aluminum's Mount Holly plant in Berkeley County.

The appeal is just the latest shot fired in an ongoing legal battle between Goose Creek and Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-run utility.

Santee Cooper has powered the aluminum smelting facility, located just off of U.S. Highway 52, since it opened in the 1980s.

But both Goose Creek and Century want that to change. They claim that Century's plant and the roughly 300 jobs the facility provides could be at risk this year unless the aluminum company can buy cheaper power from outside of South Carolina.

Goose Creek, South Carolina's eighth largest city, and Century, the largest aluminum producer in the United States, joined forces last year to formulate a plan to officially cut Santee Cooper out of the picture.

Goose Creek agreed to set up a new municipal utility that would buy electricity for Century, cutting the company's massive power costs. In return, Century agreed to allow the city to annex its plant and surrounding property into the city limits, bringing an estimated $1 million in additional tax revenue with it.

The city paid to hold a special referendum last year in order to get Goose Creek residents to approve the new municipal utility. Century spent nearly $159,000 through a group called Citizens to Empower Goose Creek in order to convince voters to sign off on the deal.

It worked. Voters approved the referendum in a low-turnout election, and everything seemed to going to plan. That is until the court order went against the city last month.

State Circuit Judge Roger Young slapped down Goose Creek's attempt to take over the power supply for Century, and ruled that Santee Cooper had an "exclusive right" under state law to sell electricity to Century's plant.

Young also ruled that the annexation agreement between Goose Creek and Century was illegal, because it gave the aluminum company far to much influence over the city council.

That ruling needs to be overturned if Goose Creek has any chance of taking over Century's power supply, and the city wants the state's higher courts to reverse the decision by the end of this year. Without that intervention, Century said it will shut down the plant and layoff its workers.

"The Circuit Court’s ruling, left undisturbed, will leave the smelter without an economically feasible supply of electricity, which will force it to close at the end of the year," Mitch Willoughby, Goose Creek's attorney in the case, wrote.

Santee Cooper declined to comment on Goose Creek's decision to appeal the lower court ruling, and officials with Century did not return an email seeking comment.

Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib made it clear the city won't stop until it has exhausted every legal avenue it has available.

“We respect the court and the process, and we remain committed to using every option on behalf of our city and region," Habib said in a written statement.

Last month, Santee Cooper offered to continue to supply Century with electricity under the terms of their existing contract, which ends at the end of the year. That deal enables Century to get 75 percent of its electricity from power plants outside the state and the other 25 percent from generating stations owned by Santee Cooper.

But in letter last month, Santee Cooper's CEO Mark Bonsall told Century the terms of that contract can't last forever. And he warned that if Century is allowed to buy all of its power from other sources Santee Cooper would be forced to pass millions of dollars in costs on to other customers with the state-run utility.