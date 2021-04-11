Google's SC campus changes its ways to settle labor complaint

Shop talk around the Google campus in South Carolina can now include open conversations about pay, working conditions and even unionizing.

The sudden policy change is being held up as an early legal victory for a labor-affiliated group that 250 workers and contract employees formed a few months ago to push for bottom-up reforms within the internet search and advertising behemoth.

It also reflects a rising tide of discontent among the rank-and-file who earn a living in the sector known as Big Tech.

The higher-profile labor battle unfolded over the past few weeks at Amazon Inc., where workers at an Alabama warehouse came up short in their effort to unionize when the votes were tallied April 9.

The lesser-known Google dispute flared up in early February. It became public when a complaint was filed with the government on behalf of a technician who had been suspended from her job at the company's Berkeley County data center.

The National Labor Relations Board grievance named Alphabet Inc., Google's parent, and contractor Modis E&T LLC, which employed Shannon Wait.

The filing marked the first formal legal salvo from the experimental Alphabet Workers Union, which made its debut in early January through a partnership with the Communications Workers of America. The tiny self-funded upstart isn't recognized by the NLRB and can't engage in collective bargaining with management of the Silicon Valley company.

Wait joined the new organization. She described what it was like to work at the 500-acre data center off U.S. Highway 52 near Moncks Corner, saying in a recent interview she was paid $15 an hour when she started in February 2019.

"You're fixing the servers, which includes swapping out hard drives, swapping motherboards, lifting heavy batteries, they're like 30 pounds each," the College of Charleston graduate told the BBC. "It's really difficult work."

Also, the rows and rows of whirring electronics that process web searches, photo downloads and myriad other online tasks make for a toasty environment, about 85 degrees by her estimate.

Wait has said she faced more heat after talking with a colleague about COVID-19 bonuses Google was planning to pay last year. A manager later warned her that discussing compensation with co-workers was off limits, according to a text message to that effect that she shared with the BBC.

Also, Wait went on Facebook to complain about working conditions at the site and to explain that she decided to join the new in-house labor organization after the company refused to replace her broken water bottle but did so for one of its own employees. She said last week it was the proverbial "straw that broke the camel's back."

Wait and others have pointed to that incident as an example of a two-tiered employment system, with vendors and contractors with on one level — she also has called the growing ranks of third-party hires that Google limits to two years as "perma-temps" — and full-time staffers on another that offers better wages and more generous benefits.

Wait was suspended Jan. 25, after being told her public social media post breached a confidentiality agreement.

The Communications Workers of America Local 1400 filed an unfair-labor practice complaint with the NLRB in her name on Feb. 4. It alleged Alphabet, Google and Modis violated federal law by barring workers from discussing wages with each other. Wait likened the practice to "gaslighting.”

The complaint was resolved in rapid fashion, in about two months. It was the first NLRB settlement involving the Alphabet Workers Union.

Under the terms, the companies agreed to post written notices telling employees they have the right to form, join or help a union, and that they can discuss pay and working conditions, without interference or fear of retribution. Google and Modis did not respond to requests for comment last week.

The Alphabet labor coalition called the settlement “a huge win" for its roughly 800 members, including Wait, whose suspension was rescinded and scrubbed from her personnel file. She said in a statement she was "ecstatic" about the turn of events.

For now, Wait's brief run as a Big Tech labor activist is over. Her two-year gig was up in February, so she's no longer employed at the data center, where the company announced last month it will invest $500 million this year.

Google hasn't said whether the expansion will create any permanent new local jobs, but Wait said she has no interest in returning, either as contractor or full-timer. She's finishing her master's degree in history at the College of Charleston with a goal of becoming a professor.