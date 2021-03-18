Google to invest $500M to expand Charleston-area data center again

Online search and advertising giant Google is expanding its Berkeley County data center once again, saying it will be investing more than $500 million in the site this year.

The company said no other details were available March 18, when it announced it will be spending more $7 billion and adding 10,000 employees to its payroll across the country in 2021.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its Alphabet parent company, said in a written statement. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery."

The California company opened its South Carolina data center in 2007 in Mount Holly Commerce Park. The company said the site has generated more than 800 jobs since then "in a variety of full-time and external supplier roles."

About three years ago, Google announced a $600 million expansion of the site, bringing its total Lowcountry investment to about $2.4 billion. The company's high-tech and highly secured 500-acre campus is off U.S. Highway 52 near Moncks Corner.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Google will receive tax breaks or other financial incentives from the state or Berkeley County for the latest expansion.