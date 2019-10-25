Google digs deeper into search meanings
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Google is paying more attention to the small words in your searches.
The company is changing its search system to better understand the meaning of what you're looking for.
Google is rolling out the change to English language searches in the U.S. starting this week.
The change comes as Google teaches its search system to better understand the context and order of the words you're searching. That means words such as for, in and at will be taken into account.
Google executive Pandu Nayak says this the biggest change to the search engine in more than five years.
Average pay on Wall St. drops
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state's comptroller says salaries on Wall Street dropped by 5.6 percent last year.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reports Friday that the average 2018 salary, including bonuses, for securities industry employees in New York City was $398,600. That's down from $422,500 in 2017, which was the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.
The salary drop tracks with a decline in bonuses, which can account for more than a third of Wall Street wages.
Pretax profits in the securities industry reached $15.1 billion in the first six months of 2019. That's an 11 percent increase over the same period last year and the best start in a decade.
But DiNapoli said a slowdown in the global economy and other factors pose threats to Wall Street profits in the second half of 2019.
Sales dip at world's top brewer
BRUSSELS — The world's largest brewer, the maker of Budweiser and Corona, says the amount of beer it sold fell in the third quarter largely due to weaker demand as well as temporary shipping disruptions in China.
AB Inbev, a multinational based in Belgium, said sales of beer by volume fell 0.9 percent. Its overall revenue grew 2.7 percent to $13.2 billion as it managed to increase the profitability of some products.
The company noted consumers are looking for more sophisticated products, a trend that has hurt sales for some of its top brands in recent years.
While trying to develop more premium beers for wealthier consumers, it is also focusing on cheaper products in developing countries, where sales have been particularly good in Latin America.
Verizon adds more phone users in 3Q
NEW YORK — Verizon added more cellphone customers after trimming prices for unlimited plans this summer.
The country's largest wireless company said Friday that it gained 444,000 phone customers who pay a monthly bill in the third quarter, up from a gain of 295,000 in the same period last year.
Verizon, like the country's other wireless carriers, is upgrading its phone network to the next-generation "5G," which promises faster internet service. 5G availability is scattershot, and it's possible to use it only with a handful of new phone models.
While Verizon's main competitor AT&T has bought entertainment companies like HBO owner Timer Warner and satellite TV provider DirecTV to buttress its wireless services, Verizon has for now skipped such major media deals.
It has announced media partnerships, however, including a deal to offer a free year of the upcoming streaming service Disney Plus to many of its wireless and home-internet customers.
Overall, Verizon Communications Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $5.19 billion, or $1.25 per share, up from $4.92 billion, or $1.19 per share, a year ago. That topped Wall Street expectations by a penny.
The New York-based company's revenue rose less than 1 percent to $32.89 billion. That also beat expectations.
Visa profits rise 6% for quarter
NEW YORK — Visa said Thursday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose by 6 percent from a year ago, helped by the steady rise of payments being processed over the company's namesake network.
The San Francisco-based company said it earned $3.03 billion, or $1.34 per share, compared with a profit $2.85 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time items including some legal expenses, Visa earned $1.47 a share, 4 cents more than what analysts were looking for.
Consumers and businesses spent $2.267 trillion on Visa's network last quarter, up roughly 9% from a year earlier. Visa earns a small fee for every transaction on its network.
Visa has been on an acquisition streak the last few years. It purchased Visa Europe for $23.4 billion in 2016 and did four smaller acquisitions just this year to expand into other parts of the payments industry, including cross-border bank transfers and other technologies.
For the full year, Visa said it earned a profit of $12.08 billion, compared with a profit of $10.3 billion a year earlier.