The $600 million expansion of a Google Inc. data center in Berkeley County received the green light this week, with the search engine giant getting tax breaks in exchange for what politicians call the firm's focus on local education.
The approval officially goes to a Google entity called Maguro Enterprises, which was established in 2006 to hide the tech firm's identity as it sought land in the Charleston area. With the latest investment, Google will have spent $2.4 billion at the data center that helps support the ubiquitous search engine and services like Gmail.
The company did not announce any new jobs with the expansion at the Mount Holly Commerce Park facility. Google employs about 400 people at the site.
"Thank you to our partners at Maguro," said Councilman Josh Whitley. "We appreciate the partnership, we appreciate all you do. We appreciate tough negotiations sometimes, and I truly believe that everyone leaving here tonight is a winner."
As part of an incentives package, Google will pay a reduced fee that amounts to a 4 percent property tax assessment rather than the normal 10.5 percent rate for businesses. Google also will qualify for a rebate of 80 percent of that fee to help cover expansion costs. Google agreed to reduce its reimbursement rate from 85 percent during negotiations with the county.
"I would like to thank them for their willingness to negotiate," said Councilman Kevin Cox.
Lynn Hester, Google's head of public policy and community relations for the Southeast, said the company is "excited to work together with the community in this next phase of growth."
Berkeley County officials touted the work Google has done to improve educational resources for area children, including a program to equip school buses with wi-fi so students in rural areas can complete homework on their way to and from school. The tech giant also has provided free Chromebooks to students and provided grants to local nonprofits for higher education, health care and technology initiative.
"One thing I like is all the in-kind services they do with our kids in the schools," said Councilman Jack Schurlknight. "It's a very green company, very environmentally safe. And it's been a good partnership. This is the type of company that we need to partner with as we move forward in our growth."
The company runs eight data centers in the U.S. and 15 worldwide, including three in the Carolinas and Georgia. Google didn’t say what prompted the expansion plans.
The company’s growth in South Carolina has drawn criticism from environmental groups, who say that the data center is drawing too much water to cool its servers. The company sparked controversy locally when it asked for permission to pull 1.5 million gallons of water a day from beneath Berkeley County, a request that has since stalled.