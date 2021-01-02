Goodbye 2020 – Hello 2021: What we lost and what we’ve gained

We are all looking forward to putting 2020 in our rearview mirror. As with any difficult period in our lives, we can’t forge forward without looking back. Once something has passed, we gain a new perspective about it.
Though the pandemic isn’t over, we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. That includes every aspect of our lives becoming “normal” again, including where we live and how we live within the walls we call home.
2020 norms
Social distancing. Masks. Handwashing. Sanitizer. These were the new buzzwords of 2020, no matter what one’s profession.
In January 2020, Fannie Mae predicted mortgage rates would be at an all-time low, “between 3.5 and 3.6 percent.” The predictors at this time last year were that seniors were aging in place. Millennials, who made up over 45 percent of all mortgages, were paying more for their first homes. No surprise there, as industry experts predicted that by September 2020, home prices—nationwide—would go up over five percent.
Suburban living was becoming a draw because of those prices, and younger buyers were opting to live further out to have their slice of the pie. Even then, developers were taking note of the need for more affordable housing.
In January 2020, the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS’ market update showed that the average single-family home was $494,554 in Charleston County. Inventory was, even then, going down, a 23.7 percent drop from 2019.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) November 2020, “Confidence Index Survey,” found that there was a “moderately strong buyer market despite the election and increases in COVID-19” cases.” According to their findings, every home sold had nearly four offers and Realtors expected sales to slightly increase into December of this year, and in January and February 2021.
Another norm to come out of the pandemic was the demand for work-from-home features—64 percent of homebuyers want this in their homes. There’s been a 32 percent jump nationwide of city dwellers leaving and buying in the burbs and in rural areas since January 2020.
In South Carolina, NAR’s study showed seller traffic “weak,” but prices going up, two to four percent. That’s not for lack of demand—the Charleston market is hot—it’s the lack of inventory. That, too, was a 2020 norm – and one that the market is shouldering into the New Year.
NAR’s “2020 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers” found that the top reason people sold their homes before April was because they wanted to be closer to family. After March, the primary reason was because their home was too small. March 2020 brought about a new perspective with many homebuyers – buying multi-generational homes was up to 15 percent. The pandemic not only forced us to remain in our homes, but buyers were looking to buy ones to house more family.
Fifty-seven percent of homebuyers who bought a home during the pandemic did so in a suburban location, compared to 50 percent pre-pandemic.
In February 2020, NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said of the unemployment rate: “The unemployment rate remains at super-low levels across all ages, all ethnic groups, and every other grouping of workers. That’s due to the unrelenting 20 million net job additions for over a decade since 2010. The current year started off with similar strength with 225,000 net new jobs in January, which will translate—if the pace holds—into a grand 2.7 million annualized job creations in 2020.”
Then the pandemic.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent in April, the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of their data, which began in January 1948.
Pre-pandemic construction job numbers were looking good for the real estate sector, with 44,000 news construction jobs added in January. Even then, Yun said that both residential and commercial construction was needed, “... America is currently short by around 5 to 6 million housing units... workers in construction are earning $31.19 per hour on average,” and “Government at all levels needs to incentivize young people who are not interested in college to seek vocational training.”
We could have never imagined how those young people interested in college would have to readjust how they learned and lose the opportunity for in-person learning.
Welcome 2021 and our new normal
We are carrying the pandemic vernacular into the New Year, but with a sense of: There is an end to this. March seems so long ago and many things that transpired in 2020, became muddled in the midst of the pandemic's enormity.
2021 is bringing better news. November 2020 unemployment rates were at 6.7 percent, according to BLS’s latest data. In November 2019, 131.56 million people were employed full time. As of November 2020, that number was 124.35 million.
With the most recent relief package from Congress, perhaps those who continue to be most affected by the pandemic can have some sense of an end in sight as well. The vaccine is bringing hope to the equation.
According to the most recent report from CoreLogic, the country’s home price index is the strongest since March 2014, jumping 8.41 percent as we finished out 2020. That’s a big gain, with the real estate market ending on a high note, despite the pandemic. Their studies predict: “Mortgage application data and pending sales suggest there will be higher activity in the beginning months of 2021.”
As the vaccination becomes more readily available to the public and with more economic recovery, home sales may speed up even more. Still, CoreLogic’s December 29 findings are in agreement with what we’ve all been hearing – here and nationwide: “. . . the inventory of homes for sales has reached the lowest levels in recorded data going back to 1982.”
Though the U.S. has had two decades of bleak housing construction, according to Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp of CoreLogic. In a December 4 interview/podcast with HousingWire daily, she explained: . . . “if you look at the last two decades of new home construction, and the overall number of housing units in the market, we added only 20 million units but welcomed 46 million people. So, in a 40-year period, there has been a huge imbalance in the number of people in the housing market versus housing units. The low inventory amid this strong demand was a natural occurrence for home prices, as they were going to grow this fast at this point in time."
Real estate leader Brian Buffini’s and NAR’s Lawrence Yun’s “Bold Predictions for the 2021 Real Estate Market” report states that 2021’s new normal has four factors: Tight inventory, rising home prices, low mortgage rates and buyer behavior.
Remote work is here to stay according to both, and the market is fueled by buyers who are looking to relocate because of remote opportunities.
“We’re already in the midst of a very significant economic recovery, which is shaping a hot real estate market for 2021,” Buffini said. “Solid employment, low interest rates and buyer demand are critical for real estate, and we have all of this. Homeownership is attainable and affordable, and if you’ve been thinking of entering the market, now is the perfect time.”
Though that affordability is true for some, it’s not the case for everyone. First-time homebuyers may face issues with down payments. CoreLogic’s findings suggest that over the next five years, “... further deterioration in affordability – with down payment increasing 22 percent and monthly payment up 35 percent.”
Leaving urban spaces
The trend for leaving big cities and finding home sweet home in less dense ones and in rural areas is going to continue, and Buffini predicts that the millennials who lived at home during the pandemic will “hit the market hard in the coming years.” Yun agrees with this prediction and makes one of this own; home sales will “shoot up nearly 20 percent year-over-year in Q3 and Q4... due to a delayed spring buying season as a result of COVID-19.”
If there were 30 percent more homes for sale, home sales would be higher, Yun said, adding. “We simply don’t have enough inventory, and this is where home builders need to be very busy. I know they are facing constraints related to skilled construction workers and lumber prices essentially tripling, but there’s a strong demand for homes right now and we need more supply.”
All industry professionals can agree on that. As a nation, we have been forever changed. But, we’ve gained a new sense of just how crucial having a home is. Creating more affordable housing is now on the forefront—more so than in past years—and if we’ve learned nothing else, it’s that if pull together, unite, we can overcome any challenge.
Buffini noted: “... Data is a rear-view mirror,” and “Real estate is always going to be this safe haven where people are putting down their investment.”
Agreed, and as Yun stated, “It’s going to pass. This short-term virus negative impact will pass.”
Here’s to 2021. Happy New Year.
First-Time Home Buyer A year ago August 2020 2025
Home price $207,948 $225,000 $274,500
Down payment (10 %) $20,795 $22,500 $27,450
Loan size $187,153 $202,500 $247,059
Mortgage Rate 3.70% 2.80% 3.62%
Monthly P&I $885 $828 $1,118
Home prices expected to increase by 22% between 2020 and 2025.
Source: CoreLogic, “Affordability Challenges Ahead: Large Demographic Tailwind Has Arrived Amid Lowest Inventory of Homes for Sale.”