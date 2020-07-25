Going Golfing: A directory of Lowcountry courses

“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots; you get good breaks from bad shots – but you have to play where it lies.” – Bobby Jones
Mount Pleasant
• Dunes West Golf Club, semi-private, 18-hole Arthur Hill course
• Rivertowne Country Club, public 18-hole Arthur Palmer course
• Snee Farm Country Club, private 18-hole George Cobb course
• Charleston National Golf Club, public 18-hole Rees Jones course
- • Patriots Point, public harbor front, 18-hole Willard Byrd course
- Awendaw
• Bulls Bay, private 18-hole Mike Strantz course
Isle of Palms
• Wild Dunes’ The Links and The Harbor Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio courses
Daniel Island
• Beresford Creek Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course
• Ralston Creek, private 18-hole Rees Jones course
James Island
• Country Club of Charleston, private 18-hole Seth Rayor course
• City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course, public 18-hole Johnny Adams course, with recent renovations by Troy Miller, Miller Golf Designs
West Ashley
• Shadow Moss, semi-private 18-hole Russell Breeden course
Summerville
• Legend Oaks, semi-private 18-hole Scott Pool designed course
• The Club at Pine Forest, semi-private 18-hole Bob Spence course
• Golf Club at Wescott Plantation 27-hole public Michael Hurdzan course
North Charleston:
• Coosaw Creek, public 18-hole Arthur Hills course
Goosecreek:
• Crowfield Golf Club, public 18-hole Bob Spence course
• Redbank Plantation Golf Course, 18-hole military course
Hanahan:
• Yeamans Hall Country Club, private 18-hole Seth Raynor, Jim Urbina, and Tom Doak course
Moncks Corner
• Berkeley Country Club, semi-private 18-hole George Cobb course
Johns Island/Kiawah Island/Seabrook Island
• The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek, private 18-hole Rees Jones course
• The Ocean Course, public 18-hole Pete Dye course
• Osprey Point, public 18-hole Tom Fazio course
• Oak Point, public 18-hole Clyde Johnston course
• Turtle Point, public 18-hole Jack Nicklaus course
• Cougar Point, public 18-hole Gary Player course
• The Cassique Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course
• The River Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course
• Ocean Winds, private 18-hole Willard Byrd course (closed for renovations until September 2020)
• Crooked Oaks, private 18-hole Robert Trent Jones course
Hollywood
• The Links at Stono Ferry, semi-private 18-hole Ron Garl course