Going Golfing: A directory of Lowcountry courses

“Golf is the closest game to the game we call life. You get bad breaks from good shots; you get good breaks from bad shots – but you have to play where it lies.” – Bobby Jones

Mount Pleasant

• Dunes West Golf Club, semi-private, 18-hole Arthur Hill course

• Rivertowne Country Club, public 18-hole Arthur Palmer course

• Snee Farm Country Club, private 18-hole George Cobb course

• Charleston National Golf Club, public 18-hole Rees Jones course

  • • Patriots Point, public harbor front, 18-hole Willard Byrd course
  • Awendaw

• Bulls Bay, private 18-hole Mike Strantz course

Isle of Palms

• Wild Dunes’ The Links and The Harbor Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio courses

Daniel Island

• Beresford Creek Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course

• Ralston Creek, private 18-hole Rees Jones course

James Island

• Country Club of Charleston, private 18-hole Seth Rayor course

• City of Charleston Municipal Golf Course, public 18-hole Johnny Adams course, with recent renovations by Troy Miller, Miller Golf Designs

West Ashley

• Shadow Moss, semi-private 18-hole Russell Breeden course

Summerville

• Legend Oaks, semi-private 18-hole Scott Pool designed course

• The Club at Pine Forest, semi-private 18-hole Bob Spence course

• Golf Club at Wescott Plantation 27-hole public Michael Hurdzan course

North Charleston:

• Coosaw Creek, public 18-hole Arthur Hills course

Goosecreek:

• Crowfield Golf Club, public 18-hole Bob Spence course

• Redbank Plantation Golf Course, 18-hole military course

Hanahan:

• Yeamans Hall Country Club, private 18-hole Seth Raynor, Jim Urbina, and Tom Doak course

Moncks Corner

• Berkeley Country Club, semi-private 18-hole George Cobb course

Johns Island/Kiawah Island/Seabrook Island

• The Golf Club at Briar’s Creek, private 18-hole Rees Jones course

• The Ocean Course, public 18-hole Pete Dye course

• Osprey Point, public 18-hole Tom Fazio course

• Oak Point, public 18-hole Clyde Johnston course

• Turtle Point, public 18-hole Jack Nicklaus course

• Cougar Point, public 18-hole Gary Player course

• The Cassique Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course

• The River Course, private 18-hole Tom Fazio course

• Ocean Winds, private 18-hole Willard Byrd course (closed for renovations until September 2020)

• Crooked Oaks, private 18-hole Robert Trent Jones course

Hollywood

• The Links at Stono Ferry, semi-private 18-hole Ron Garl course

