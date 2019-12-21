Some of us like to be closer in. Some of us prefer wide open spaces, with less traffic.
The appeal for each depends on the buyer. As real estate prices increase throughout the Lowcountry and as more densely populated areas run out of room, so to speak, the decision where to buy becomes more challenging.
West Ashley is a densely populated and broad area of diverse neighborhoods, restaurants, entertainment options, shopping and highly trafficked roadways. Going beyond its borders has become more and more popular among buyers seeking to buy more with less.
“Rural West Ashley is a combination of communities with higher density housing and the classic rural lots,” said Donna Caldwell of Carolina One Real Estate. “You have several small cities that make up the area – Hollywood, Ravenel, Adams Run, Meggett and Yonges Island. This area is wonderful, just waiting to be discovered and the home prices are great.”
Home prices in the more populated areas of the Lowcountry – Charleston, Mount Pleasant, James Island, West Ashley and Summerville -- are steady. The spike the market realized in the last 18 months in these areas has leveled off.
Hollywood, Ravenel and Meggett are seeing an uptick in home values now. Many buyers are leaving the hustle and bustle of traffic and opting for plenty of space inside their homes and out. Settling into these rural pockets, developers and builders are answering the need with new amenity-rich neighborhoods beyond the borders of urban-like communities.
According to the November 2019 local market update from the Charleston Trident Association of REALTORS, new listings and median sales prices of homes in the Hollywood, Ravenel and Meggett areas are up. New listings have seen a two percent increase and median sales prices have realized a three percent increase. Though, the average sales price has realized a slight dip – from $418,240 in November 2018 to $406,480 in November 2019 – the area has been growing over the past five years.
Relaxed in Ravenel
Poplar Grove, a large neighborhood in Ravenel, is a mixture of new and established homes. Four different areas make up the community – The Landing, The Preserve, The Pastures and The Plantations. Within the large neighborhood are single family homes, cottages, townhomes and estate-like, custom and architecturally significant homes. Homes start in the $400,000s. Custom homes on deep water creeks and large lots go for two million plus.
“People are amazed when they tour Poplar Grove,” said Deborah Wingard of Southeastern Real Estate Group. “Many have called it Charleston’s hidden gem convenient to 526 and downtown West Ashley. Luxury townhomes start at $399,000 and have their own private courtyards with luxury finishes."
Wingard said that these tony townhomes are perfect for empty nesters who want a luxury, lock and leave lifestyle. “To have a home like this on the water in this setting is something," she said.
Caldwell lists a home for $442,000 in The Landing subsection of Poplar Grove. Located at 3959 Berberis Lane, it has 2,779 square feet and four bedrooms. Homes in The Landing are traditional cottage-style homes with generous lots. Some overlook lakes, marshes and creeks.
“The Landing started in 2014 and there are about ten lots left,” said Caldwell. “The home on Berberis faces a peaceful green space where you can watch deer, birds and wildlife from a large, covered front porch. There’s also a screened porch, patio and detached two-car garage.”
The landscaped back yard has a grilling station, rain barrels, blueberry plants and it’s fenced.
Inside the home, the custom chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops and upgraded appliances. Designed with family and entertaining in mind, there’s a large island with bar seating. The kitchen opens up to a light-filled family room and connects to a separate dining room via a butler’s pantry.
The owners’ suite is on the main floor, as is the laundry room. The suite has a separate garden tub, tile shower, double vanity and a large linen closet. Upstairs are a loft area, three bedrooms, full bath and an attic for extra storage.
An emergency generator is part of the home, as is an irrigation system and family room, wired for surround sound. It also boasts 10-foot ceilings and a separate study with French doors.
“Poplar Grove is close to West Ashley, I-526 and St. Francis Hospital and the soon to open MUSC outpatient offices at Citadel Mall. Plus, Summerville is easily accessed by using 165 and avoiding the I-526 and 26 traffic,” said Caldwell.
These areas appeal to nature enthusiasts who want to have access to outdoor activities but be in an amenity-rich neighborhood that has a community network of clubs and activities. Residents enjoy a pool and fitness center. One can go hiking on trails within the community or kayaking along Rantowles Creek. Bulow Landing is a boat ramp near the amenity center.
The Equestrian Center in Poplar Grove is a horse-lover’s dream with 22 stalls and staff to take care of boarders. There are grooming stalls, indoor and outdoor wash racks, paddocks, pastures and miles of trails along waterways to ride.
“Poplar Grove is continuing the build out of The Landing and The Preserve sections,” Caldwell revealed. “They are getting 27 lots ready in the new section called The Peninsula and 38 lots in The Pastures.”
Ponds are plentiful in The Landing and Preserve, and according to Caldwell, there will be at least 10 new ponds coming into Poplar Grove within the next five years.
“The Pasture section has several homes and it’s getting 30 plus lots ready for construction,” she said. “The Peninsula is also getting 27 home sites ready, which is approximately two years out before completion.”
Rob Sturm of Century 21 Properties Plus said that other neighborhoods in Ravenel such as The Refuge at Ravenel and Shilelagh Oaks have large lots that attract buyers who want lots of space – from two to eight acres. Lots range from $50 to $140,000 at The Refuge. Shilelagh Oaks has homes from the $300,000s to the high $500,000s.
“There’s also individual lots located outside of larger neighborhoods,” Sturm said. “Some buyers prefer smaller communities such as Hyde Park Plantation.”
Hyde Park Plantation is a 13-lot community in Ravenel. Sturm has a listing in this community that’s minutes from Savannah Highway and West Ashley. At over 2,200 square feet on 6968 Hyde Farm Road, it lists for $429,900. It sits on nearly two acres.
“Buyers who want more unique properties, large lot sizes and more affordable waterfront options gravitate to this area,” Sturm said. “With good access to Charleston, rural West Ashley is a great place to live and there’s more housing options available than ever before.”
Happy in Hollywood
“The price point in the Hollywood area averages around $350,000,” said Jaymie Dimbath, VP of Sales and Marketing for PulteGroup. “This area has remained fairly steady over the last five years but we are starting to see houses being sold quicker and months of supply decrease by one month.”
Stono Ferry is one of Hollywood’s most popular neighborhoods. A golf and equestrian community, it is home to the annual Charleston Steeplechase, the Equestrian Center, polo fields, three tennis courts and a junior size Olympic pool complex.
Just a half hour away from downtown Charleston, it’s set on the Intracoastal Waterway with vast areas of green space and towering live oaks. There’s also The Links at Stono Ferry, a 2011 South Carolina Golf Course of the Year winner. Known for its scenic views along its 18-hole course, it is a semi-private course. From custom homes to townhomes, the choice is varied. Townhomes start in the low $300,000s and square footage starts at just over 1,600. Larger custom homes can be over 4,000 square feet with prices in the mid-600,000s.
Sturm has an office in the Links at Stono Ferry Golf Club and said that lots are available in Stono Ferry as well. He has eight lots listed from $85,000 to $349,000.
“They (lots) vary from golf course to waterfront,” he said. “It’s really a great time to come out to Stono Ferry if you’re considering building new. There are existing lots to choose from where we can pair you with a builder. There’s a new section where 90 homes are under construction.”
The 90 new homes are part of the new community within Stono Ferry, known as The Reserve by Pulte Homes. Once completed these 90 homes will border the first, second, third and ninth holes of The Links.
The initial 16 homesites that border the first hole at The Links have been released. All will skirt the fairways and waterways in the gated community. They range in size from 1,650 to 1,961 plus square feet. Four single-story home designs are being offered and buyers can choose from two to five bedrooms. All have two-car garages.
“The base price for The Reserve at Stono Ferry is currently starting at $293, 990,” said Dimbath. “Our first residents will move in this spring. We will be opening our first homesites in Phase 2 soon and construction will begin in 2020 for these homesites.”
Dimbath said Pulte offers golf, lagoon and nature views in Phase One and all homeowners at The Reserve will have access to a private saltwater swimming pool and pavilion.
“Membership is available to our residents for The Links, fitness center and the Equestrian Center,” she said.
Calm in the country
Having grown up in the countryside, I understand the appeal for the calmer side of life. One in which traffic isn’t quite as heavy, the moon seems brighter in the sky and you can hear nature when it gets quiet in the evenings as you sit on your front porch. In the Lowcountry, the countryside has a mystical quality to it with its pinkish purple sunsets and glittering marshes.
Though these areas are seeing growth, there are still places in which one can truly get away from it all.
“There is currently a lot of commercial building on the Savannah Highway in Ravenel, so growth is coming,” Caldwell said. “Poplar Grove continues their builds, Pulte in Stono Ferry and Hollywood has several planned developments in the works in the town center area. In Hollywood, a new pool opened this past summer and the new Charleston County library is set to open in January 2020.”
Sounds like a good place to call home.
