SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday committed an additional $1.29 million toward developing a port terminal on the Savannah River that would be jointly operated by the neighboring states, but they also left a lot of money on the table for future work.
Legislators from both states this year set aside $3 million for planning studies, permitting and other work needed to get the project off the ground. But since the new port won't be needed until 2035, Jasper board members didn't want to spend money on work that might have to be repeated as the opening date draws closer.
So the roughly $4.7 million that's left over will be put into an escrow account for use at a later date.
"We didn't want to waste money on tasks that would have to be repeated," said David Posek, a board member with the S.C. State Ports Authority and chairman of the joint venture in Jasper.
In addition to the $3 million for work-related expenses, the South Carolina legislature has set aside $5 million for future land purchases. Bill Stern, chairman of the South Carolina ports board, said he and Gov. Henry McMaster will meet with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss banking money that will be needed when costs accelerate closer to construction.
"That, I think, is very good news," said Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, who has long advocated for the Jasper port as an economic boom for the Palmetto State's southernmost county.
Nearly $830,000 of the annual budget approved Tuesday will pay for a year of work on the detailed environmental studies required to earn a permit from the federal government. Other funding will go toward the design of the actual port terminal in Jasper County.
The budget agreement is "indicative of the states' commitment to the project," Posek said.
Georgia and South Carolina operate competing seaports, but they have worked together for more than 12 years to develop a terminal for cargo ships on 1,500 acres across the river from Savannah. Both sides say a jointly owned terminal is their best option for expansion once their rival ports in Savannah and Charleston run out of space.
Including the latest budget, the states have spent more than $19 million on the proposed Jasper Ocean Terminal. But that's only a fraction of the project's total cost, which consultants have estimated could reach $5 billion.
Davis, while encouraged the two governors will meet to talk about future funding, said there is plenty of work that could have been done with the millions already set aside.
That (money) can easily be spent on things that are absolutely necessary to develop the Jasper port and that won’t go 'stale' over time," Davis said, pointing to the need to purchase a wetlands mitigation site and acquiring rights-of-way for rail lines to the port.
"The two port authorities need to pick up the pace," he said.
Developing the terminal's first phase is expected to take more than a decade, with the first cargo ships expected to arrive in the mid-2030s.