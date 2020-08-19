Georgetown steel mill currently 'unsustainable,' future uncertain

The owner of Georgetown's steel mill says operations at the plant are currently unsustainable and it's not sure whether the aging facility will be able to reopen.
"We are exploring all the capital, market, supply and cost considerations that could support any sustainable restart plan," said Andrew Mitchell, spokesman for United Kingdom-based GFG Alliance, parent to Liberty Steel Georgetown.
Mitchell said there is no timetable for a decision on whether the 50-year-old plant will reopen.
"We're working through all the variables," he said. "Under all scenarios our priority is to ensure fair treatment and support for employees."
This is the first time since the mill was idled in April that Liberty has acknowledged it might not reopen.
Liberty said last year it planned to invest $25 million into the facility, including a new electric-arc furnace and an extensive overhaul of the melt shop, but those improvements were never made.
Jim Moore, manager of the Georgetown mill, told a city news website that he has recommended mill remain closed if the improvements aren't made.
James Sanderson, president of the local United Steelworkers union in Georgetown, said statements that the mill will close aren't true, but he declined to answer a follow-up question about the plant's future.
Sanderson told The Post and Courier last month, "You will see, in the very near future, this plant reopen."
But Mitchell said the April shutdown has "prompted a re-evaluation of the restart plan," that is ongoing.
Meanwhile, a pair of lawsuits filed against the mill's owner are continuing to work their way through federal court.
Cleveland-based Stein Inc. sued Liberty in December, claiming the mill operator defaulted on a deal in which Stein was to handle scrap metal and process slag waste at the Georgetown plant.
Stein alleges Liberty started falling behind on payments in early 2019 and then stopped paying altogether. Stein claims Liberty now owes $1.8 million.
Liberty says Stein routinely overcharged for the work it did, and the mill owner filed a breach of contract lawsuit against the contractor.
In February, a California firm that makes graphite electrodes — giant cylinders that conduct electricity and heat steel furnaces — sued Liberty over an alleged $656,600 in unpaid bills. In response, Liberty filed a counterclaim alleging Sangraf International Inc. provided faulty graphic electrodes that cost the mill $700,000 in damages.
The mill is also hampered by the federal government’s failure to dredge Georgetown Harbor, which is now too shallow to handle barges bringing raw materials to the site.
The Georgetown facility, which had been shuttered for nearly three years under previous owner ArcelorMittal, restarted in June 2018 under the Liberty Steel division of British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s privately held GFG Alliance. It never reached full production before the April shutdown.
Liberty acquired the Georgetown property in a stock purchase with Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal. The restart put about 125 people back to work, with long-range plans to hire 320 people.