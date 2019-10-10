A request that's pending in federal court could pave the way for two George Sink law firms to operate at the same time — at least temporarily.

George Sink Jr. — who is being sued for trademark infringement by his father's law firm, George Sink P.A. Injury Lawyers — is asking a judge to suspend a temporary injunction that's keeping the younger Sink from using his name to market his own, separate North Charleston practice.

The senior Sink, a ubiquitous pitchman known for his "all nines" television commercials, says he has the sole right to use the family moniker for business purposes and his son is trying to cash in on his hard work and name recognition.

Judge David Norton issued the injunction in August, and Sink Jr. is appealing that decision to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va. He wants the injunction to be put on hold until his appeal is heard — a lengthy process that could take a year or more.

"It is difficult to practice law freely when I cannot tell whether I am allowed to do even simple things like sign my legal name to pleadings or other legal documents ...," Sink Jr. said in a court filing. He added that the injunction "adversely impacts my ability to provide for myself in the practice of law ..."

Lawyers for Sink Sr. have not filed a response to the younger Sink's court filing and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sink Jr. has asked for an expedited hearing, which his father opposes.

While the move to suspend the injunction will be debated in federal court in Charleston, the issue of whether Sink Jr. can ultimately use his name as a lawyer will likely be determined by an arbitrator.

The senior Sink says his son is trying to capitalize on his recognition and the millions of dollars he spends on television, radio and billboard ads each year by naming his practice George Sink II Law Firm.

The son says he's always used the George Sink name professionally, until recently with his father's blessing, and would struggle to establish his fledgling firm if he wasn't allowed to use his own name.

"My professional identity and professional reputation is now associated with the lawyer who dared to sue his son for using the name he gave him, instead of other professional achievements," Sink Jr. said in a court document.

He said accusations that the dispute is a publicity stunt to gain exposure have hurt his credibility.

"This is not a publicity stunt," he said.

The family feud started in February when Sink Sr. fired his son from his 23-year-old personal injury firm on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Four days later, Sink Jr. started his own practice — George Sink II Law Firm — across town.

Sink Jr., a graduate of Yale and the Charleston School of Law, was working as a marketing executive in New York when his father urged him in 2013 to join his firm as a marketing employee. The younger Sink earned a law degree in 2016 and started handling client matters at his father's firm.

The elder Sink’s law firm has 14 offices in South Carolina and Georgia.