Real estate appraiser Gary Schwab lives in Mount Pleasant and constantly notices the wide gap in gasoline prices between the affluent Charleston suburb and other areas of the metro area.
On Monday, the price disparity approached 50 cents a gallon between downtown Charleston and inland suburbs, and Schwab thinks motorists are being taken for a ride.
"Does the gas pumped from the tanker truck to the underground fuel tanks cost 40 cents more a gallon in Mount Pleasant?" he asked.
He doesn't believe so.
A myriad of factors come into play for the wide range of gasoline prices in the Charleston region, according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for gas price service GasBuddy.
Location, competition and the cost of doing business in a certain area all affect gas prices, he said.
"For stations in more affluent areas, they know motorists aren't as price sensitive so they charge more," DeHaan said.
The farther stations are from areas offering less expensive gasoline, the price can be higher as well since stations realize motorists generally won't drive the extra distance, say from Mount Pleasant to North Charleston, to fill up unless they have another reason to go to the less expensive market.
DeHaan also noted gas stations in tourist areas near the ocean tend to charge higher prices. He pointed to the distance between barrier islands and stations a little farther inland as a factor.
"Stations are going to charge a price based on what the competition is," he said. "If there is no leader in an area bringing prices down, they will charge more."
Also, in areas with higher property taxes, the cost of gasoline will be higher since the cost of doing business is factored in.
"If you have higher overhead, you will have to charge a higher price," DeHaan said.
He offered an often-repeated phrase of his: "It pays to shop around."
On Monday, prices ranged from $2.01 in North Charleston, Goose Creek and Summerville to $2.49 in downtown Charleston, according to GasBuddy.
Charleston routinely reports the highest gasoline prices in the state, and Monday was no different.
By early afternoon, the average price stood at nearly $2.44 a gallon, up 19 cents from Sunday. DeHaan explained that the average was expected to fall as more stations reported prices throughout the day, and the average price in Charleston was likely closer to the $2.24 mark set a day earlier.
At the same time Monday, Greenville showed the average price at $2.10, Columbia at $2.14 and Myrtle Beach at $2.19.
The Upstate generally posts the lowest gas prices in the state because of the huge Colonial Pipeline that carries fuel through the area from Houston to northern New Jersey.
Charleston relies on barges for much of its gasoline, DeHaan said.
"The pipeline is more efficient at carrying product than barges," he noted. "The closer you are to the pipeline, the more competition there will be. There are fewer suppliers in Charleston than near the pipeline."
As an example, he pointed to six in Charleston and 16 in Spartanburg, the site of a large fuel depot.
That also affects the wholesale price. It's six cents more in Charleston than in Spartanburg, DeHaan said.
The higher wholesale price plus the nuances of the Charleston region contribute to the overall higher command at the pump in the region.
"The good news is that prices should continue to go down a little bit," he said. "Retail prices still have some catching up to do with the drop in the price of crude oil recently."
Looking ahead, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meets Dec. 6 to discuss oil production output.
"Unless there is a surprise at OPEC to cut production significantly, we could see lower prices stick around a while," DeHaan said.
The oil analyst doesn't foresee a surprise. He believes the Trump Administration's reluctance to punish Saudi Arabia for its alleged role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October will likely lead Saudi Arabia to push against large cuts in crude oil production.
A representative of the South Carolina Petroleum Marketers Association did not immediately respond for comment on gasoline prices in Charleston and the state.