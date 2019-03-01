On the heels of J.C. Penney shuttering more stores nationwide, three more national retailers selling outerwear and underwear will darken nearly 450 shops over the next year or so.
Apparel company Gap is closing 230 of its brand-name stores during the next two years while lingerie dealer Victoria's Secret will turn out the lights on 53 shops and athletic shoe, and Fox Business reports apparel firm Foot Locker is walking away from 165 locations.
The retail meltdown comes as consumer shopping habits shift away from brick and mortar to click and order.
A Victoria's Secret spokesperson said the company is not releasing the list of affected stores, but said the closings will occur over the next year and represent less than 5 percent of the retailer's store count. Gap and Foot Locker did not immediately respond to requests Friday for which stores will close.
Gap operates three locations in the Charleston region — on King Street in downtown, at Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant and at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Victoria's Secret has stores on King Street, at Towne Centre, at Citadel Mall in West Ashley and Northwoods Mall in North Charleston. Foot Locker operates at Citadel and Northwoods malls.
The Gap closures will affect "specialty" stores, which includes mall-based stores. The company operates 1,242 Gap stores worldwide, with 758 of them in North America. Gap CEO Art Peck told analysts most of the closures will be in North America, with about 130 happening this year.
Gap's chief financial officer Teri Stoll said the closures will affect stores that are not delivering, are in the "wrong locations" or are not a "strategic fit."
The San Francisco-based retailer also said it is splitting with Old Navy to create two independent publicly traded companies.
Low-priced Old Navy will become one firm, and the other will be a yet-to-be named company consisting of Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City.
The company said the spin-off will enable each firm to focus on flexibility and pare down costs.
The split up, which followed a comprehensive board review, comes as Old Navy has been thriving, while Gap and Banana Republic have struggled.
Old Navy's sales grew 3 percent in 2018 at stores open at least a year. Meanwhile, Gap's sales slipped 5 percent last year.
"It's clear that Old Navy's business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our specialty brands over time, and each company now requires a different strategy to thrive moving forward," said Robert Fisher, Gap Inc.'s chairman.
Meanwhile, Victoria Secret's new round of closings comes after its L Brands parent company darkened 30 stores last year.
During L Brands' earnings call Thursday, Stuart Burgdoerfer, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the need to close stores was "based on the overall performance of the Victoria's Secret business, not meeting our expectations or having year-on-year declines," according to USA Today.
The closings make up about 4 percent of the Columbus, Ohio-based company's 1,143 Victoria's Secret stores worldwide.
As for New York City-based Foot Locker, its 9.7 percent growth in sales doubled expectations, but the company still decided to position itself better by closing stores and investing in upgrades of many of those remaining. As of Feb. 2, it operated 3,221 stores worldwide.
On Thursday, Plano, Texas-based J.C. Penney announced it will close 27 stores nationwide, including one full-line store in Greenwood between Columbia and Greenville.