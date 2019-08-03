For air travelers there's nothing quite like having access to premium airport lounges, with comfortable seating, free food and beverages, newspapers, high-speed wi-fi, and sometimes even showers and napping rooms.

It's a perk for first-class fliers, those with top-tier airline status, and travelers willing to pay a fee.

I don't fit in those categories, but Priority Pass lounge access is a benefit of one of my credit cards, so I was happy to see that Charleston International is now home to The Club CHS lounge.

I had an opportunity to use The Club at DFW airport lounge in Dallas in July, while waiting for a connecting flight to Asia, and it definitely made the journey more enjoyable. Later, on the 31-hour two-connection trip home to Charleston, access to a different airport lounge meant being able to take a shower.

Sure, you could pay $40 per person to visit The Club CHS, or $429 a year for unlimited Priority Pass lounge access. But let me tell you how I got a Priority Pass membership, and made money doing so.

What if I told you that people can sign up for a credit card and be rewarded with not only complimentary airport lounge access for a year, but with a net gain of more than $500 in funds for travel and a slew of perks such as primary rental car insurance and no foreign currency fees?

Sign-up incentives can be quite generous. Some premium credit cards have annual fees of $450 or more — ouch — but paying $450 and getting more than twice that much money in return is a pretty good deal, right?

Make no mistake, I would not encourage anyone to take on credit card debt, or pay credit card interest rates, ever. Taking advantage of sign-up incentives for credit cards can make sense if you have a good credit score and always pay balances on time and in full, to avoid fees and interest charges.

The example I mentioned is the current sign-up incentive for the Chase Sapphire Reserve Visa card. I have one, and signed up back when the card was first introduced and the incentive was even more generous.

With current Sapphire Reserve sign-up incentives, a cardholder could get a round-trip nonstop ticket between Charleston and London — $716 in October, according to Google Flights — plus $300 toward travel expenses such as hotels, free airport lounge access, and more, in exchange for the $450 annual fee.

In London, Priority Pass members traveling on British Airways to Charleston have access to the Aspire Lounge in Heathrow Terminal 5.

There are lots of credit cards with hefty sign-up bonuses. A few months ago I covered $750 of the cost of flying to Asia with Citi ThankYou Points I received for signing up for a credit card that had no first-year fee.

Chase's Sapphire Reserve isn't the only card with Priority Pass Select membership as a benefit. There's also the Citi Prestige card, the American Express Platinum card, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express and others. All have annual fees of $450 or more, all come with alluring sign-up bonuses, and all include Priority Pass access for the cardholder and at least two guests.

I'm most familiar with the Chase card, so let me break down how it works out:

The annual fee is $450

The sign-up incentive is 50,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which requires spending $4,000 with the card within the first three months. Tip: I often meet spending minimums by charging regular bills, such as home and car insurance, which I would have paid in full anyway.

50,000 Chase points are worth $750 in travel spending with a Sapphire Reserve card. Book flights and hotels through Chase's website, using the points like cash.

Chase credits $300 in travel spending back to those cardholders each year — just spend money on airlines, hotels and cabs and the spending is taken off your bill until it hits $300.

Cardholders can also get a statement credit for the $100 fee to apply for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry. Those are the government-approved programs that can speed you through airport security.

Cardholders earn 3 points per dollar on travel and dining, which is like getting 4.5 percent back if those points are used for travel. Other spending earns one point, which is like 1.5 percent back.

Add it all up, and new cardholders can get $1,150 in cash benefits back the first year for their $450 fee — the points, the travel credit, the TSA PreCheck credit — plus free lounge access and other benefits. In year two, the fee will be $450 again, but with another $300 credit toward travel spending, so really $150. And if you don't want the card at that point, cancel it and you made money on the deal.