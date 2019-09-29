Griff Lynch wants to reassure South Carolina port officials and legislators:
"I fully believe the Jasper terminal will be built," the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority told The Post and Courier last week.
Lynch was reacting to concerns expressed by members of the S.C. State Ports Authority's board of directors, who worried that their project partners in Georgia might be backing away from the ambitious Jasper Ocean Terminal joint venture.
Bill Stern, the SPA's chairman, said he was "disappointed" in Lynch's announcement this month that the Savannah port will develop a new container terminal on Hutchinson Island, once again delaying the long-delayed Jasper project.
But Lynch calls the Hutchinson Island terminal "a stopgap measure to branch the time that it will take to get Jasper online."
Both the Georgia and South Carolina ports authorities announced all-time record cargo volumes in August. The number of containers moving through Georgia terminals soared 16.5 percent over last year, while South Carolina's growth stood at 12.9 percent.
"I don't think you're seeing those numbers anywhere else in the U.S." Lynch said, adding most of the nation's ports are projecting 3 percent to 4 percent growth over the long haul.
The increase has been so fast that both ports will need additional capacity long before the $5 billion Jasper project — billed as the largest deep-water container terminal in U.S. history — can be completed.
That's why South Carolina officials are building the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, set to open in 2021. And that's why Lynch said Georgia needs the Hutchinson Island terminal.
"I think it's absolutely clear the Jasper project cannot be ready in time to meet either port's demand," he said, adding that a 2040 timeline is more realistic.
That doesn't mean Jasper County, long one of the state's poorest areas, can't benefit from port business in the meantime.
South Carolina's authority agreed this month to spend $5 million on land where port-related developments like warehouses and distribution centers can be built. Lynch said those projects can feed cargo to Hutchinson Island while creating jobs across the border. Eventually, they will send cargo to the Jasper terminal.
"The Jasper port doesn’t have to be built for that land to be developed," he said.
The Jasper Ocean Terminal concept was conceived in March 2007, when the governors of South Carolina and Georgia announced an agreement to build a port that both states could use once their docks in Charleston and Savannah ran out of space.
To date, work has been limited to a few million dollars worth of engineering and environmental studies.
Once built, the 1,500-acre port, built along the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, would be capable of handling 7 million cargo containers a year.
Dreamliner deal
Boeing Co. and Air New Zealand last week finalized an order for eight 787-10 Dreamliner jets built exclusively at the aerospace giant's North Charleston campus.
The deal, announced as a commitment in May, is valued at $2.7 billion at list prices. It includes options for up to 20 787-10s and for Air New Zealand to switch to the smaller 787-9 Dreamliner or a combination of the two models depending on the carrier's future needs.
The 787-10 is the largest member of the Dreamliner family, able to seat up to 330 passengers. Made of lightweight composite materials, the plane is roughly 25 percent more fuel efficient than previous wide-body jets.
Air New Zealand was a launch customer for the 787-9 and today operates 13 of the planes. With another 787-9 on the way and the 787-10 airplanes in the future, the carrier's Dreamliner fleet is on track to grow to 22.
Boeing's North Charleston plant also builds the 787-9 and 787-8 Dreamliner variants.
Drayage digs
Regional trucking firm Atlantic Intermodal Services is moving to a bigger location to keep up with growth at the Port of Charleston.
The company plans to relocate from its leased site at 2500 Clements Ferry Road to a free-standing facility the firm purchased nearby at 2516 Clements Ferry Road. The space was previously occupied by Kenan Transport.
"We outgrew our current offices and yard but wanted to stay in close proximity to our current location as we are equidistant from the North Charleston and Wando (Welch) ports," said Jeff Banton, the company's president.
The new site will combine 3,500 square feet of office space with a four-acre yard that will better accommodate the company's growing staff and truck count.
Banton said the new Clements Ferry location will be operational in January.