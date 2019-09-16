A furniture business executive who falsified documents to avoid more than $1.4 million in import duties on the Chinese goods he sold was sentenced to a year of home detention Monday.
Jeff Zeng, president of Blue Furniture Solutions, will also spend two additional years on supervised release for his role in a scheme to mislabel customs forms to make it appear that wooden furniture subject to a 216 percent import tax was instead made of metal.
Documents filed with U.S. District Court in Charleston show Zeng and Blue Furniture Solutions, located in Marimar, Fla., submitted 49 falsified customs forms in 2015 for 14,542 pieces of furniture used primarily in college dormitory rooms. Some of that furniture was imported through the Port of Charleston.
Zeng, a U.S. citizen, said during his sentencing hearing the scheme was "the most embarrassing and shameful moment of my life." He said he disagreed with the U.S. government's imposition of the anti-dumping duties and mislabeled the customs forms to benefit his company and his birth country where the furniture was produced.
A co-conspirator, Alexander Cheng, pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Cheng, the company's chief financial officer, is awaiting sentencing.
Zeng had faced up to 18 months in prison, but Judge David Norton reduced the sentence after hearing from character witnesses who said Zeng was a trustworthy and generous person who made a bad decision. Among those who testified was Zeng's ex-wife.
"It's rare that an ex-wife has good things to say about her ex-husband," Norton said before sentencing Zeng.
Norton also considered Zeng's recent attempts to shift some manufacturing jobs from China to the U.S. Fang Li, the owner of Blue Furniture Solutions, said in a letter to Norton that Zeng has convinced him to invest $300,000 in a manufacturing site to add to the company's current workforce of five.
"This will allow him to grow his business, employ people and pay his (civil) fine," Norton said of the sentence that doesn't require prison time.
The sentencing comes as a federal civil fraud case against Zeng and the furniture company winds down in Austin, Texas. In that case, which was spurred by a competitor's complaint, the U.S. Attorney's office is seeking payment of nearly $4.7 million in fines and damages from the customs scheme.
While the furniture duties have been in place since 2007, President Donald Trump's trade war with China has brought renewed focus on tariff-related crimes. As world trade and tariffs have increased, law enforcement officials say, more shippers are trying to find ways to avoid the extra duties.
"If you're going to have tariffs, they have to be enforced," said Rhett DeHart, the assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted Zeng's criminal case. "The level of tariffs is meaningless unless companies comply with them."
Zeng is represented by Bart Daniel and Matt Orville of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.