Funds to sink historic SC submarine at Patriots Point redirected during pandemic

Early this year, fans of the USS Clamagore knew it was time to make plans to make their last visits to the historic submarine. It was expected to close to visitors by late spring so its caretaker, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, could start preparing it for its chosen fate.

State lawmakers had agreed to spend $2.7 million to sink the Cold War sub off South Carolina's shores where it would serve as an artificial reef, ending a lengthy debate over what to do with the vessel, which Patriots Point says poses a financial threat to the state-owned museum and an environmental one to Charleston Harbor where it's has been docked since 1981.

Opponents of the decision argued South Carolina was sinking an important piece of history.

While the Clamagore has, as expected, not been open to visitors for most of the year, it's not because an impending reefing.

Space inside the retired vessel, which Patriots Point says on its website is the "only GUPPY III submarine preserved in the U.S.," is too tight to allow for social distancing, so it's one of areas that's remained closed even after the museum was allowed to reopen in mid-May after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The sub is closed off indefinitely for that reason, but it's unclear what will happen with it next.

Patriots Point received bids for the reefing of the Clamagore early this year, but none of the bids qualified, said museum spokesman Chris Hauff. They came in above the $2.7 million price point, so they couldn't move forward.

Bidding was closed March 20, just a couple days after the museum shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, executive director Larry Murray said, the museum has been in "survival mode."

The state Legislature has given Patriots Point permission to put the $2.7 million it had allocated for the reefing of the Clamagore into its reserve account to pay for operating expenses as the attraction works to weather the financial setbacks of the pandemic.

Lawmakers included the change in a bill adopted in late September that was primarily used to allocate federal funds for COVID-19 relief. The bill cites "extraordinary challenges" the museum faces.

Murray has predicted Patriots Point's revenue could be halved this fiscal year because of the drop in admissions and the loss of income sources like overnight camping programs, which remain suspended.

Ticket sales picked up substantially in September and October, but Patriots Point is approaching colder months that, even in a normal year, operate at a deficit. Without adding the funds redirected from the reefing, there likely wouldn't have been enough in the museum's reserves to carry through to the spring, Hauff said.

At the end of February, just before the pandemic reached South Carolina and ahead of what would typically be the start of Patriots Point's busy season, the museum's cash reserves were at $4.6 million. After dipping into those funds for operating expenses, there was $2.8 million left in August.

Adding the money from the Clamagore project will give the museum about $5.5 million to draw from over the late fall and winter, Hauff said.

While that helps the museum now, it also means funds aren't set aside for the Clamagore's reefing, and state lawmakers will have to revisit the issue. Last year, there was enough support for funding the Clamagore's cleanup and sinking that lawmakers overwhelmingly overturned a veto from Gov. Henry McMaster.

State officials described sinking the vessel as the best of three bad options, the other two being to fund its restoration, which Patriots Points has said would cost millions more, or leaving the sub in its current condition "to rot and wait until we have another hurricane," state Rep. Murrell Smith put it last year.

A group of submarine veterans that goes by the Clamagore Restoration and Maintenance Association has fought to have the vessel preserved and even filed a lawsuit against the museum hoping to block the reefing project. The suit was dismissed by a circuit judge in March.

Moving forward, Murray said Patriots Point will keep state lawmakers up-to-date on the museum's financial situation and will "confirm it's still their desire to make it a reef." Until then, the submarine will keep waiting, this time without the company of visitors.