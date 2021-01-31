It may seem overly ambitious to follow Dry January with Frugal February, but here we are.

The idea with Frugal February is to focus more than usual on saving more and spending less. As a 24/7/365 frugal guy, of course I have some tips.

This year, many people have had some frugality thrust upon them during COVID-19.

Some — count me among them — have been saving money on restaurant meals and travel, because they have limited or given up dining out and traveling during a pandemic. Many have been saving money on gas and auto maintenance, because they're working at home and driving less.

Of course, millions of people have been forced to count every penny because of job losses. If you're in the first group and not the second, please don't be frugal when it comes to charitable contributions to local food banks and other good causes.

If being frugal for a month means spending less than usual for 28 days, that's fine, but hopefully it can mean finding ways to save that pay dividends for months or years to come. Now, some tips:

A great place to start is by looking at all your regular bills — telephone and internet, insurance, streaming services, and anything you pay for monthly or annually — and see if you can get a better deal. In many cases, you can, just by calling and asking (especially if you might cancel, otherwise).

I recently called my car insurer and got the rate reduced because I'm driving less. I canceled a credit card with an annual fee because I no longer want it. I cut the monthly rate on a streaming service by more than half just by asking what they could offer to keep my business.

Most people are dining out less and preparing food at home more, which is a great way to eat healthy and save money. Strategic shopping, coupons, and using the right credit card to pay can save money on grocery bills.

This week I'll knock $20 off my grocery bill by using a Harris Teeter coupon that came with my Wednesday newspaper. I'll save more with other coupons, then I'll cut 4.5 percent off my total bill by using the highest cash-back-on-groceries credit card I have.

Some big savings can come from shopping carefully. I read the circulars and usually walk every aisle. We might not be out of tea, for example, but if the brand my wife enjoys is half price, I'm going to buy half a dozen boxes. Any time a nonperishable grocery item you like is on a deep sale, stock up.

Speaking of credit cards, if you are among the roughly half of credit card users that don't carry an interest-bearing balance, they can be a real money-saver. See what's available.

Some issuers will give you hundreds of dollars for signing up for a card that has no annual fee and provides some cash back on every purchase. The Chase Freedom Unlimited Visa is a good example, but there are many others.

Heating and cooling is expensive, but some steps to trim your power use are cheap or even free. Those savings keep on coming, month after month. Most utilities will provide tips, offer free energy audits, and have rebates and deals on energy efficient products.

As you go through Frugal February keep track of what you've done to save. Hopefully, some of the savings will carry on and add up through the year.