Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights between Charleston and Denver during holidays

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights during the holidays between Charleston and Denver and bringing the route back in the spring, according to its website.
The Colorado-based carrier will offer service twice a week on Thursday and Sunday starting Dec. 17. Flights end Jan. 3.
The nearly four-hour flight leaves the Holy City at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time and arrives in the Mile High City at 3:45 pm. Mountain Time. Round-trip fares start at $338.
Frontier offered the route over the summer last year before the coronavirus forced the airline to scuttle its return earlier this year.
The Denver-based carrier has not said when service will return after the holidays, but its website shows the flight leaving three times a week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, from April 13 until Sept. 5. That flight leaves Charleston at 6:58 p.m. Eastern Time and arrives in Denver at 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time. Prices vary.
The coronavirus could affect future flights so check with the airline on schedules.