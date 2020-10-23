You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot top story

Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights between Charleston and Denver during holidays

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights twice a week during the holidays between Charleston and its home base in Denver. Provided/Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights during the holidays between Charleston and Denver and bringing the route back in the spring, according to its website.

The Colorado-based carrier will offer service twice a week on Thursday and Sunday starting Dec. 17. Flights end Jan. 3.

The nearly four-hour flight leaves the Holy City at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time and arrives in the Mile High City at 3:45 pm. Mountain Time. Round-trip fares start at $338.

Frontier offered the route over the summer last year before the coronavirus forced the airline to scuttle its return earlier this year.

We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free.


The Denver-based carrier has not said when service will return after the holidays, but its website shows the flight leaving three times a week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, from April 13 until Sept. 5. That flight leaves Charleston at 6:58 p.m. Eastern Time and arrives in Denver at 8:59 p.m. Mountain Time. Prices vary.

The coronavirus could affect future flights so check with the airline on schedules.

Reach Warren L. Wise at 843-937-5524. Follow him on Twitter @warrenlancewise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News