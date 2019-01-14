Another airline is trying nonstop seasonal flights between Charleston and Cleveland, home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Frontier Airlines will launch the route to the Ohio city on the shores of Lake Erie May 2, the carrier announced Monday. Flights will run each Thursday and Sunday through Aug. 11, according to the airline's website.
The Denver-based carrier is offering introductory one-way fares starting at $39. The special rate must be claimed by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and is good through June 13.
The nearly two-hour flight leaves Charleston at 6:15 p.m. and lands in Cleveland at 8:12 p.m.
The leg leaves Cleveland at 3:13 p.m. and touches down in Charleston at 5:15 p.m.
Last summer, United Airlines offered a seasonal route between the two cities. It has not announced if it will return this year.
Frontier began serving Charleston last February with flights to it home base and Philadelphia. It still offers Wednesday and Saturday nonstop flights to the Mile High City. From May 10 through Aug. 9, it will add Monday and Friday nonstop legs between the two cities.
Frontier's Philadelphia flight resumes Feb. 16, on Saturday and Wednesday. From April 30 to Aug. 8, it will switch to three flights each week, departing Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Charleston International is the state's busiest airport by passenger volume, surpassing 4 million ticket holders coming and going last year in November for the first time ever. It's expected to end 2018 with about 4.4 million arrivals and departures.
In April, the airport will add British Airways to its list of carriers offering service. The London-based airline will offer twice-weekly flights between Charleston and the English capital, launching the region's first nonstop transatlantic route.