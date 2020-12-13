From 1960s-inspired decor to edible sculpture, Charleston hotels decked out for holidays

With coronavirus case numbers rising in South Carolina and other parts of the U.S., health experts have continued to advise to people stay at home for the holidays, meaning many would-be travelers will be window shopping for future trips rather than booking reservations this season.

For those with visions of high-end holiday getaways dancing in their heads, it's still possible to get a taste of travel by peeking into the lobbies of some of the Holy City's lodgings that are decorated for the season.

Take Hotel Bennett, for example, where pastry chef Rémy Fünfrock crafted a Nutcracker-inspired holiday centerpiece out of 48 pounds of chocolate and 18 pounds of confectioners sugar. The sculpted seasonal pieces, which took more than a combined 100 hours to make and construct, are all edible.

The French Quarter Inn, which was featured on a new Travel + Leisure list of the 15 most festive hotels in the U.S. for the season, has its own sweet sculpture that it displays: a gingerbread replica of nearby St. Philip's Church.

At The Dewberry, another Charleston hotel that made Travel + Leisure's list of holiday favorites, the decor this year was inspired by a "1960s Christmas at the Kennedy White House," a nod to the origins of the onetime federal building. The mid-century modern structure across from Marion Square on Meeting Street was commissioned by John F. Kennedy.

Created by event designer Rebecca Gardner, the displays adorn the inside and outside of the hotel. On the exterior, chandeliers and illuminated starbursts are meant to invoke the space race. Inside, a 12-foot tree is decorated with vintage inspired baubles.

At the Belmond Charleston Place, a self-proclaimed "holiday headquarters" for the city, a mainstay of the lodging's seasonal decoration — the train display and winter village — is missing from this year's setup. The hotel is instead promoting other features of its Christmas decor, like its 1,000 feet of garland, 100 wreaths and 40-foot lighted tree that towers over its Market Street fountain.

Charleston Place also extends its decorating to guest accommodations. One of its holiday packages comes with a tree and other seasonal trimmings in the room.

At The Restoration Hotel, guests can opt for an in-room tree installation. At the French Quarter Inn, the "Sleigh Bell Suite" will be decked-out when guests arrive — and stocked with cookies and milk to eat by the fireplace.

A piece of the holiday cheer put out by a local lodgings can be enjoyed from home, too. The Francis Marion Hotel, in addition to adorning the lobby with a tree and other decorations, created a playlist of seasonal songs as a throwback to the radio station that was once run out of the historic hotel's 12th floor.