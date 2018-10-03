A French cosmetics company is bringing its first U.S. skincare salon to the Charleston area with plans to open three more next year.
Guinot Institut Paris will open Oct. 22 in in The Market at Oakland Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Mount Pleasant. The 1,598-square-foot shop, with four treatment rooms, can be found at 1161 Oakland Market Road, next to Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
The company operates more than 400 beauty centers worldwide, and its products are sold in more than 1,000 salons across the U.S.
National restaurant chain industry veteran and franchise owner Jean Baudrand is the owner and general manager. Previous companies in her fold include Yum! Brands, TGI Fridays, Quiznos and Burger King.
“Our philosophy is simple — just like seeing a doctor or nurse for a medical issue, in order to facilitate an effective and successful skin treatment plan, an esthetician should be consulted," Baudrand said. "My goal is to follow that model of success, supported by Guinot’s all-natural, organic and certified line of products to introduce South Carolina residents to a brand-new way of thinking when it comes to skincare."
The company plans to add three additional locations in the Charleston region in 2019, including a second site in Mount Pleasant and storefronts in Nexton near Summerville and Avondale in West Ashley.
Close call
A Hanahan aquatics shop is closed after the driver of an SUV crashed into the storefront Friday. No one was seriously injured.
Tideline Aquatics at 1271 Yeamans Hall Road can't reopen until the storefront is rebuilt, according to store owner Chris Deer. He believes the shop will be closed about two months until repairs are made.
The driver's vehicle struck two cars in the parking lot in front of nearby Piggly Wiggly supermarket before knocking down a street light and a store sign and hitting the storefront, according to a Hanahan police report. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Truck stop reversal
A truck stop and gas station proposed for a growing area of Berkeley County near Daniel Island has come to a halt.
"After many months and many meetings, Flying J will not be coming to CFR at Beresford Run," County Councilman Josh Whitley reported on Facebook this week. CFR refers to Clements Ferry Road.
A spokeswoman for Berkeley County said Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Flying J withdrew its plans Monday and does not have plans to relocate.
The 22.5-acre site was not far from Interstate 526 at the entrance to Beresford Creek Landing subdivision on Nowell Creek, across from northern Daniel Island.
A representative of Pilot Flying J did not respond to a request for comment.
Now serving
The Rustic Muffin recently opened at 1915 State Road near Cane Bay Plantation in Berkeley County. The restaurant is a product of Grant and Jennifer Dalling. Look for coffee, tea, muffins, bagels, pastries and breakfast sandwiches, among other items. It's open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
On the way
A new Mexican restaurant is opening soon in West Ashley.
La Hacienda is in the final stages before serving begins at 1859 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., where Applebee's once served casual fare. The Mexican eatery also recently applied to the state for an on-premise consumption license to sell beer, wine and liquor. An opening date has not been announced.
Filling up
A grocery store chain is offering a new incentive to shop at its stores.
North Carolina-based Harris Teeter has teamed up with petroleum giant BP to expand the store's Fuel Points customer-loyalty program. The grocer's shoppers across seven states and Washington, D.C., can save on fuel at BP and Amoco stations as well as Harris Teeter Fuel Centers.
For about every $100 shoppers spend at Harris Teeter using their VIC card, they save 10 cents per gallon at participating gas stations.
Fuel savings are activated at the pump by entering a VIC card alternate ID, typically a phone number, and are limited to a single purchase of up to 35 gallons of fuel. Fuel points earned in one month expire at the end of the next month. Go to harristeeter.com/fuelpoints for more information.
Play time
Citadel Mall's newest tenant opened Wednesday.
Indoor playground OutSlide In can be found in the Belk wing of the West Ashley shopping center. The 7,778-square-foot recreational area offers multiple play activities and birthday party rooms for children and families as well as a nearby cafe and lounge for parents so they can keep an eye on their kids.
The new center, operated by Daniel and Jena Favors, features play areas for ages up to 12 years with slides, climbing obstacles, tunnels and bridges along with an imagination play area for younger children. The cafe offers free Wi-Fi, specialty coffees, bottled beverages and prepackaged snacks for purchase.
Picture this
A 25-year-old Mount Pleasant frame shop is expanding.
Accent Framing and Gallery is growing to 2,000 square feet by expanding into a neighboring bay of the strip shopping center at 1303 Ben Sawyer Blvd.
Owner Jon Gulla will cut the ribbon on the enlarged shop at 2 p.m. Friday. It will include more gallery space and a new studio for artists.
Also on the art scene, a new venue recently opened in downtown Charleston.
W. Andre Allen Contemporary Art Gallery can be found at 140 East Bay St. It's named after the owner. Also, in West Ashley, Charleston Lighting and Interiors will host its Fall Open House Thursday after remodeling the showroom at 1640 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Skin painting
A tattoo shop recently relocated to North Charleston.
Roses & Ruins can be found at 1019 Aragon Ave. in Park Circle after moving from 1669 Meeting Street Road in the Charleston Neck area. It's open seven days a week. The shop's other location is at 10150 Dorchester Road in Summerville.
Sampling event
Northwoods Mall is putting on a unique event Friday.
Called "Spotlight Social," the free three-hour event from 4-7 p.m. at Dillard's Court will allow participants to sample beauty products and services from retailers such as Dillard's, Sephora, The Salon by InStyle at J.C. Penney, The Cut Bar and Bath & Body Works.
In addition, fashion stylings will be offered by Charlotte Russe, Rue 21, Apricot Lane and others. The event also will feature a DJ and hourly giveaways of $50 gift cards from mall retailers.