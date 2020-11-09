French carmaker Citroën remembers back to when it did the Charleston

An iconic-looking automobile designed in France with a name inspired by a certain South Carolina coastal city has turned the big 4-0, some 30 years after it was retired.
Citroën is paying homage to the 2 CV Charleston series it launched four decades ago, in October 1980.
The French carmaker planned to release just 8,000 of the vehicles to appease fans of its older 2 CV Special, which are instantly recognizable abroad for their detached, owl-like headlamps and maroon-and-black paint schemes.
The new limited-run model featured special upholstery and other upgrades. It was named after "The Charleston" dance craze of the 1920s that became synonymous with the Holy City.
“I found that during the presentation of the 2 CV Charleston at the Paris Motor Show in 1980, there was a group of actors on the Citroën booth," company spokeswoman Nathalie Roussel said by email last week. “They were dressed with the look of the Roaring Twenties, including the hairstyle, the cigarette holder and the music.”
The car was such a hit that Citroen added it to its catalog in mid-1981 and mass-produced it at a factory in Portugal until 1990.
The last 2 CV of any version to come off the assembly line was a Charleston that was appointed with a night grey and cormorant grey finish.
“The 2 CV remains an icon of automotive history and a favourite of numerous collectors around the world,” Citroën said in a written statement. "The Charleston contributed to this success over the last 10 years of production.”
The carmaker said a Charleston that's drivable and in good condition can fetch about $12,300 for the mass-produced version and $17,000 for the limited-run model.
Some but not many 2 CVs made their way across the pond, namely because of import and environmental restrictions. The Citroën Club of America pegs the number between 800 and 1,000 in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The 2 CV Charleston still lives on in the form of merchandise that Citroen sells in its online store, It's commemorated on a three-inch miniature version and on a key chain.
“The Charleston is a popular choice, as one out of every five 2 CV miniatures sold is a Charleston,” the automaker said.
Command performance
One of South Carolina's biggest tourist attractions is ready for it cable TV close-up.
A Christmas movie filmed in part on the USS Yorktown aircraft carrier at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will air on the Hallmark Channel later this month.
"USS Christmas" will premiere Nov. 28 as part of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas, which started Oct. 23. It will air at 10 p.m.
Still photos from filming — many include recognizable settings for those who have toured the Yorktown — and a video interview about the movie with one of it stars, Trevor Donovan of "90210" fame, have been posted to the Hallmark website.
The film's plot centers around a Tiger Cruise, a Navy tradition that allows civilians, usually family members, to ride along on a ship during the last days of deployment. In "USS Christmas," Maddie, a reporter for a Norfolk, Va., newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime and meets a "handsome naval officer." She also "stumbles into a mystery" in the ship's archive room, according to the channel's plot summary.
State-owned Patriots Point announced in late August that Hallmark would be making a movie on its flagship vessel in the fall.
A Sept. 29 social media post by the military museum showed film crews setting up Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias on the ship. Filming was also done up the coast in Wilmington.
Isle take it
Not one but two South Carolina properties are among the 10 priciest U.S. islands that are seeking new owners.
According to a recent report in Realtor.com, the No. 8 listing in the nation is in the Hilton Head area, at 50 Marsh Island Road. Known as Gull Island, the 9.5-scre spit comes with a 10,000-square-foot main house equipped with a 2,500-bootle wine cellar, among other amenities. It can be had for $7.975 million.
The next-highest listing, at No. 9, is in the Charleston market: Hoopstick Island. The 156-acre property off Bohicket Road on Johns Island features a mile of waterfront. It’s priced to move at $7.75 million by the owner, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Branch Properties that paid $5 million for Hoopstick in 2004. The asking price has been reduced by 22 percent since 2017, when it was listed at $9.9 million.
As pricey as they are, neither South Carolina getaway came anywhere near the most expensive island listing: The 26-acre Pumpkin Key near South Beach in Miami is available for grabs for $95 million.
All square
It took a couple of years, but a Virginia-based real estate company that helped finance one of Summerville's newest shopping destination has bought the joint as planned.
Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. announced in 2018 that it had secured "a below-market option" to purchase Nexton Square from RealtyLink Commercial affiliate SC Summerville Brighton LLC once the development was finished. The sale price and the timing weren't disclosed at the time, but the cost of completing the project was ballparked at around $45 million.
Last week, Armada Hoffler disclosed in its quarterly earnings report that it recently finalized the acquisition.
Berkeley County land records show the sale price at about $41.4 million, but that figure includes a $22.9 million mortgage the purchaser is assuming, putting the cash consideration at about $18.5 million. The deal closed on Sept. 21
The 118,000-square-foot shopping center, which opened last year, is on 14 acres off U.S. Highway 17-A . The tenants are a mix of restaurants, retailers and service businesses, include Halls Chophouse, Wild Birds Unlimited and Taco Boy.
The new landlord has described the open-air lifestyle center as the future "retail gateway" for residents of the more than 10,000 homes planned for the neighboring 4,500-acre Nexton development.
The acquisition is the fourth commercial real estate investment in the region for Virginia Beach-based Armada Hoffler. The publicly traded company is a partner in two apartment deals on the Charleston peninsula, including a student housing complex, and the Lowes Foods-anchored Market at Mill Creek shopping center on S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.
China syndrome
Perhaps no one was watching last week's presidential election returns closer than Oliver Zipse, the BMW CEO whose Spartanburg County plant — the German automaker's biggest — has repeatedly been drawn into President Donald Trump's trade wars.
Before the vote counting had draw to a close, Zipse remained — in true German fashion — stoic.
"We will deal with any situation," he told German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Elections aside, the news from the U.S. hasn't been good this year.
For the first time in the automaker's history, BMW sold twice as many cars in China during the first nine months of 2020 as it did in the United States. Sales in China surged to a record 560,000 while those in the U.S. were down by about 25 percent to roughly 200,000.
According to the Handelsblatt report, the figures indicate the U.S. becoming less important to the global automotive market, which is increasingly looking to China for its future.
Part of the shift is tied to the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to spread in records numbers in the states but is largely under control in much of Asia. Still, BMW has seen solid growth in China for several years and is expanding factory capacity in that country as the company's relationship with U.S. politics soured.
Chinese sales helped BMW notch a third-quarter net profit of $2.2 billion — a 17.1 percent jump over the same period a year ago. The bottom line also was buoyed by sales of the luxury X7 SUV, which is built at BMW's Upstate plant in Greer.
While U.S. sales were down, the $11.1 billion factory near Greer still has plenty of business: It exports nearly 70 percent of the cars it builds, with China the No. 1 destination.
Few takers
The state government in South Carolina is taking a pass on a temporary payroll tax holiday that became available this year.
President Donald Trump issued an executive memorandum in August that gave private and public employers the option to stop collecting federal payroll taxes from their workers' paychecks until the end of the year.
The idea was to keep more money in the pockets of Americans as the economy recovers from he COVID-19 pandemic. But many have declined to take advantage of it because workers, and potentially their employers, would have to repay the money early next year.
Richard Eckstrom, who as comptroller general is in charge of payroll for South Carolina's 45,000 employees, said he looked into the offer but passed on it because of the 2021 repayment liability.
Eckstrom said he also spoke with his counterparts in other states and with other agency directors in South Carolina, but he "didn't find anyone for an appetite for this."
"I think the intention was good," Eckstrom said. "It just didn't seem a fit for state government."