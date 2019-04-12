A Tennessee-based discount store is shuttering 159 shops across the Southeast, including its last shop in the Charleston area.
Fred's is liquidating the store at 119 College Park Road in Ladson along with 10 others in South Carolina.
Others going dark across the state are in Anderson, Chester, Clinton, Hodges, Iva, Landrum, Liberty, North Augusta, Orangeburg and Pickens.
The Memphis-based company said the underperforming and unprofitable stores in 13 states will close at the end of May.
The company's 398 other discount stores will remain open.
CEO Joseph Anto said in a press release the company will work to move employees to other stores if possible.
The company said it is continuing to pursue the sale of its remaining pharmacy assets.
Besides South Carolina, the list of stores being closed includes 31 in Mississippi, 25 in Georgia, 23 in Tennessee, 19 each in Alabama and Arkansas, 14 in Louisiana, six in Texas, four in Kentucky, three in North Carolina, two in Missouri and one each in Illinois and Oklahoma.