With the economy at full throttle and wallets fatter, Christmas tree lots are expected to see lots of traffic this year.
And with supplies tight as demand grows for a limited number of trees planted after the last recession, the centerpiece attraction of the holidays might be tied to car tops a little faster this year.
Cut-and-choose farms and tree lots often bring in Fraser firs from North Carolina to boost their options, but this year the offerings may be limited.
A Colleton County tree farmer had to look to Michigan to bring in out-of-state trees this year.
"This year, everybody is feeling the pinch as far as farms trying to get trees," said Tom Langdale, owner of Smiling Bear Christmas Tree Farm near Walterboro. "I already had my supplier in North Carolina call me and say he didn't have any this year."
Langdale expects to bring in close to 120 trees to supplement the Leland cypress and others grown on his 3-acre farm off U.S. Highway 15 north of Walterboro.
Trees from the Great Lakes State won't be quite as tall as he normally offers, but he believes the quality will be good and families will still snatch them up.
The head of the National Christmas Tree Association also noted no overabundance of trees this year, but he doesn't expect anyone to leave a tree lot empty-handed.
"We will have a tight supply, but we will have enough trees for consumers to buy," said Tim O'Connor, the group's executive director.
Sales this year for the more than $2 billion fresh-cut tree industry are not expected to falter, based on early indications from national, state and local industry officials.
"The economy is good," O'Connor said. "As consumers feel they have disposable income, a Christmas tree is something they can spend money on."
He believes sales will match those from the two previous years, when consumers took home 27.4 million fresh-cut trees at an average price of about $75.
Oregon is the nation's No. 1 Christmas tree producer, ahead of North Carolina.
South Carolina is way down the list, with 35,000 or so trees, compared with Oregon’s nearly 8.5 million and North Carolina’s 5.4 million, according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center's latest figures from 2014.
Almost all of the tree farms in South Carolina are choose-and-cut, where holiday shoppers select a growing tree and have it cut to take home, according to Steve Penland with the S.C. Christmas Tree Association. About 80 percent of the trees sold in the Palmetto State will be selected the weekend after Thanksgiving and by Dec. 9.
"I'm forecasting an excellent season," said Penland, who usually sells about 3,000 trees on his 70-acre farm in York County just south of Charlotte. "We tend to do very well when unemployment is very low and everybody feels good about their job. It's a good time to be in the Christmas tree business."
Penland normally brings in about 500 Fraser firs, but this year he's unsure how many he will have on hand because of the limited supply.
He said Hurricane Florence did not affect the more mature trees, but it did blow over some of the younger trees that have required staking.
"Nobody wants a Christmas tree with a crooked trunk," Penland said.
He also predicted people might find higher prices and fewer lots this year because of the lack of Fraser firs.
O'Connor doesn't believe the cost of trees will rise.
"I don't expect the price to go up," he said. Last year, the average price rose just 20 cents from the year before.
He also said trees are normally transported throughout the nation to meet demand in other regions and he believes this year will be no exception.
Choose-and-cut farms remain the No. 1 place to buy a tree while chain stores and retail lots round out the top three, according to the national Christmas tree group.
Cold weather won’t dampen sales, but rainy conditions will.
"We will probably sell 50 percent of our trees during Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving if the weather is good," Penland said. "If it's pouring down rain, people will wait until the next weekend. If it's raining then, too, they will probably head to Lowe's or Home Depot."