The founders of South Carolina's largest private art collection, Susu and George Dean Johnson, Jr. of Spartanburg, have pledged $1 million to the creation of Charleston's International African American Museum.
Their contribution is one of the largest received since museum organizers announced in December that they would need to raise an additional $10 million before starting construction.
Well-known Spartanburg boosters, the couple's 1,200-object Johnson Collection focuses on fine art of the American South, dating from the 1700s to the present day.
George, a Spartanburg native and Wofford College graduate, also helped launch the Blockbuster video rental chain.
He's founded several other business ventures, some of which operate as part of the Johnson Group. His real estate group, Johnson Development Associates, helped secure land for the BMW manufacturing plant near Spartanburg.
Former Charleston Mayor and IAAM board member Joe Riley has known George since they attended law school together at the University of South Carolina, Riley said in a statement. They also worked together in the S.C. House of Representatives where George served three terms.
Susu, a former Spartanburg City Council member, led the development of their art collection, which was officially established as a limited liability company in 2002. They describe it as a "private collection for the public good."
In 2016, their collection sponsored a traveling exhibition of South Carolina artist Dr. Leo Twiggs's "Requiem for Mother Emanuel," a collection of nine paintings he created after the murders at Charleston's Mother Emanuel AME Church.
Twiggs also curated the collection's newest exhibit, "Elevation from Within." The exhibit of paintings, prints, drawing and sculptures is a study of art created at historically black colleges and universities.
Pieces of the collection are on view at a Spartanburg gallery and also at other locations throughout the area, like the downtown AC Hotel, the main branch of the Spartanburg County Public Library and Converse and Wofford colleges.
“Time and time again, they have invested in education and in initiatives that make art and culture accessible and available," said IAAM president and CEO Michael Boulware Moore of the donors. "We are incredibly proud that they have chosen to extend that commitment to the IAAM.”
The announcement comes just over a week after Moore appeared in Salt Lake City at a national genealogy conference, RootsTech, where leaders from the Mormon Church said they were giving $2 million to the museum.
The Mormon Church, which has a more than century-long history of genealogy work, will also be providing support from its organization FamilySearch for the museum's Center for Family History, a resource center for African Americans who want to research their ancestral roots.
Though museum leaders said in August that they had reached their $75 million fundraising goal needed to build, the fundraising efforts for the project are still in full swing. Due to rising construction costs, they're still working to raise an additional $10 million.
At the museum's most recent board meeting, Riley said they had raised about $7.9 million toward that sum. Museum officials confirmed that both this most recent donation and the contribution from the Mormon Church was included in that total, so the museum still needs to gather at least $2.1 million before construction can begin.
The museum, which was first publicly announced by Riley almost two decades ago, will be built on a waterfront site that was once part of Gadsden's Wharf, one of the most active sites for the U.S. slave trade.