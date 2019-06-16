Sales gains at three of South Carolina’s top public companies last year weren’t enough to earn their way into the Fortune 500 club, though all edged slightly closer to the elusive and exclusive velvet rope.
Paper maker Domtar Corp., which is owned by a Canadian company and maintains its corporate offices in Fort Mill, led the tiny Palmetto State contingent. It finished at No. 511, with $5.45 billion in revenue last year, climbing six spots from the previous list.
Not far behind was Sonoco Products. An acquisition in 2017 helped nudge the Hartsville-based global packaging giant to No. 518 last year based on its $5.4 billion in sales, up from No. 523.
Just two other South Carolina-based companies joined Domtar and Sonoco in the back half of the Fortune 1000 grouping.
Greenville-based bar code technology firm ScanSource rose 10 positions, to No. 643.
The only decliner was SCANA Corp., a onetime Fortune 500 perennial. The former South Carolina Electric & Gas parent tumbled to No. 620 from the 564th position after its annual revenue dropped 8 percent to $4 billion last year.
It also marks the final time the SCANA name will appear in the annual Fortune ranking, now in its 65th year. The Cayce-based utility owner was snapped up by Dominion Energy in early January, a deal that should vault the Virginia-based buyer to about No. 180 on the list from No. 238.
The cut line for U.S. companies came in at $5.575 billion for 2018. The 500th spot was claimed by the iconic blue jeans purveyor Levi Strauss & Co.
South Carolina isn't alone in being shut out of the ranking, where inclusion is mostly a source of local pride, if not much else. About a dozen other states are in the same boat.
It wasn't always that way. South Carolina has been represented on the Fortune 500 for all but seven years since the magazine began compiling and publishing the annual scorecard in 1955.
It's been nearly three decades since the Palmetto State membership roll hit its peak. In 1990, Springs Industries, Sonoco, Bowater, JPS Textile Group and Delta Woodside Industries all raked in enough to make the grade.
Of those, Sonoco is the only survivor. And it would require a fairly sizable acquisition for it to make its way back in the club. Same for Domtar.
Fortune editor-in-chief Clifton Lead flicked at the ever-changing makeup of the list in an article titled "The Prize of Size."
"Each year, it seems, America’s biggest companies look more and more like a set of matryoshka dolls; companies that a generation ago would have been seen as corporate titans now appear as if they could be swallowed up as midday snacks by the real behemoths," he wrote.
The consolation prize is many blue-chip Fortune 500 employers have extensive business operations in South Carolina, from online retail kingpin Amazon.com (No. 5), to aerospace giant Boeing Co. (No. 28) to steelmaker Nucor (No. 120) and now Dominion.
But none more so than Walmart, which remains the largest private-sector employer in the state with about 32,000 workers. Once again, the discount retailer from tiny Bentonville, Ark., was the lead dog in the Fortune 500 by a wide margin, with a staggering $514 billion in sales.