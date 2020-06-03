Fort Sumter reopening to visitors Friday for first time since coronavirus closure

Fort Sumter will reopen to visitors on Friday, allowing access to the historic fort for the first time since it and other National Parks sites across the U.S. closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fort Sumter and other National Park sites in South Carolina have been closed since March 18.

Ferry tours to the fort will be allowed to resume with "limited capacity," according to an announcement from the Park Service.

Starting Friday, ferries to the fort in Charleston Harbor will depart from Liberty Square at 9:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. The visitor center there will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but capacity will be limited. Across the harbor, ferries will take off from the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Fort Sumter Tours, a segment of the boat tour company SpiritLine Cruises, has an exclusive deal with the National Park Service to provide ferry rides to the fort. The company posted COVID-19 guidelines for passengers on their website.

Hand sanitizing stations have been installed in boarding areas and on vessels. The company has also proposed reducing seating to 150 passengers per boat, about 40 percent of the capacity allowed by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fort Moultrie and its visitor center and restrooms on Sullivan's Island remain closed, but the grounds outside the fort are accessible. The visitor parking lot is open at half capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charles Pinckney National Historic Site in Mount Pleasant has also opened its grounds and its parking lot from Wednesday through Sunday. The historic house is still closed.

At Fort Sumter, the indoor museum, museum store and water fountains are off-limits during this stage of the site's phased reopening.

The National Park Service has been increasing access on a park-by-park basis since mid-May. Some of the nation's most popular parks, like Yellowstone in Wyoming, just reopened this week.

The backcountry area of Congaree National Park in South Carolina's Midlands has been open for day-use since May 28. The reopened area includes a couple canoe landings and about half a dozen trails. Congaree's campgrounds, visitor center, boardwalk and several trails remain closed.