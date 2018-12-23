After spending the past 35 years convincing businesses that Fairfax County, Va., is the place where they want to locate or relocate, Gerald Gordon is relocating himself — to the Charleston region.
Beginning next month, the former director of the Fairfax County Economic Development Corporation will join the College of Charleston as a fellow in the Joseph P. Riley Center for Livable Communities. He'll be working with faculty and students to promote the city's economic development. Gordon also will teach in the graduate-level public administration program.
During his tenure in northern Virginia, Gordon helped transform Fairfax County from a bedroom community for the nation's capital to a corporate headquarters hub that 10 Fortune 500 companies — including General Dynamics and Capital One — call home. The author of 13 books and an economist by trade, Gordon also has focused on attracting small and minority-owned businesses to the county, something he thinks Charleston can replicate.
A graduate of The Citadel, Gordon is familiar with the Lowcountry, with family already in the area. He holds advanced degrees from The George Washington University and The Catholic University of America.
He took time recently to speak with The Post and Courier about his career. The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.
You're a frequent visitor to the Charleston region. Are there specific issues here that you're looking forward to helping address?
Gordon: Transportation is always an issue. Also, the attraction of high-paying jobs to the region and to the city itself, because that helps offset the cost of public services for residents. Then you can improve the quality and quantity of public services because the business tax dollars are helping to offset those costs.
You've been in economic development for 35 years. Is it going to be difficult to trade dealmaking for teaching?
Gordon: I do enjoy the dealmaking, but I'm ready to let that part go. I don't mind leaving the area and I don't mind leaving the organization as much as I do leaving the people. Because many of the people I've had on the staff have been there for 20 years, 30 years or more. That's really difficult to leave behind.
What factors have contributed to Fairfax County's emergence as a business center during your tenure?
Gordon: It's what happens to bedroom communities all across the country — the residential population grew dramatically and the only real economy we had was that which supports a bedroom community. We had retail and doctor's offices and accountants, but we didn't have any primary economic component.
The result of that was we had an extraordinarily high tax rate on residents because the government had to provide great schools and public services, and only had residents to pay for it. So we set out to attract businesses because those businesses, by creating jobs, filled office space. And then, when the office space became filled, you had the need for new construction and that contributed to the tax base.
Our first major win was when the Mobil Oil Co. (now ExxonMobil) brought its downstream marketing division to Fairfax from New York in 1981, and then the rest of its corporate headquarters in 1984.
Does it get easier once you get that big win under your belt, or is economic development always difficult?
Gordon: One of the things that happened after ExxonMobil made its decision was that business people around the country and world started thinking, 'Why did they leave New York for Fairfax County? What's in Fairfax County?' So it sort of focused the business community on our little patch.
That helped in several ways. It gave us awareness. ExxonMobil brought in some of its suppliers. And when a company came to town and wanted to hear from somebody other than the government folks, they could talk to a real business person at ExxonMobil. We gained real credibility that way.
In the Charleston region, we have Boeing Co., Volvo Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans and some other large, well-known manufacturers. Are there other business sectors the area should be looking at?
Gordon: The key word there is diversity. You have the automotive and transportation sectors covered, and you have medical technologies there. But there's not a real strong IT sector. And then all of the emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, translational medicine and genomic research. Charleston has a good opportunity to attract those.
Do you have a favorite deal that you've done during your time in Virginia?
Gordon: I would say bringing the corporate headquarters of Northrop Grumman was probably the biggest deal that we had. That's partly because of its renown but also because they had announced in The Washington Post that they were only going to be looking at locations in the Washington area. So, immediately, we were in dramatic competition with everyone around the Beltway.
Of all the sites in the region, ours was underfunded in terms of the incentives being offered. So we figured out what really bothered them about their La Jolla, Calif., location and started working on those things. What was really a negative for them was their interaction with unions, so I knew we could focus on being a right-to-work state. Maryland and Washington are unionized, so that crossed off all that competition.
Is there a deal that got away that you're still kicking yourself about?
Gordon: The one that I would have liked to win that we sort of didn't is the Amazon HQ2, They went to our neighboring jurisdiction in Arlington. The Crystal City site is maybe eight miles from my office. So we're still going to benefit from it. The whole region will.