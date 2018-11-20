COLUMBIA — A former accountant and whistleblower accused SCANA's top executives of conspiring to force her out of the company in a fiery speech on Tuesday — the first statements she made in public since accusing her former bosses of propping up a failed South Carolina nuclear project in order to cash in on their corporate bonuses.
The accountant, Carlette Walker, is the key witness in a high-stakes hearing with the South Carolina Public Service Commssion that will decide whether SCANA or its roughly 720,000 electric customers foot the bill for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
"My resignation from SCANA — my employer for over 33 years — came at the end of an approximate two year period in which I was a victim of a conspiracy of five senior executives to run me out of the company because of their fear that I was not going to support their decision to lie and deceive both the Public Service Commission and the investing community," Walker said Tuesday.
SCANA's attorneys attempted to prevent Walker from delivering what they believed to be "highly inflamatory" statements about the company's former and current executives. But the seven utility regulators on the Public Service Commission declined to silence Walker, who was the lead accountant on the nuclear project.
Walker's testimony mirrored a voicemail she left with another nuclear employee in 2016, in which she accussed SCANA's leaders of stringing the nuclear project along to buoy the company's stock price.
As a large crowd of attorneys and members of the public watched on, Walker blamed former CEO Kevin Marsh, former vice president Steve Byrne and SCANA's former chief financial officer and current CEO Jimmy Addison of misleading the public, regulators and Wall Street investors.
She accused SCANA's leaders of being solely focused on "maximizing the growth in the stock price" and, in turn, "maximizing the executive bonuses." "Their ego, greed and lack of integrity cost ratepayers, stockholders and employees billions of dollars," she said.
Those allegations were releveled against SCANA's current and former leaders as federal prosecutors and the FBI continue to investigate the failed nuclear reactors that cost more than $9 billion before the project was cancelled in July 2017.
Walker focused directly on an analysis that a team of SCANA employees put together in 2014 and 2015. That internal study suggested the forecasted cost that Westinghouse, the company's nuclear contractor, put together for the nuclear project was half a billion dollars less than what the company was likely to pay.
The utility company never shared that information with regulators or its investors as they sought to increase the project's budget and extend its lagging schedule even further. Walker says the decision to bury SCANA's internal cost estimate in 2015 was made directly by Marsh, the former CEO who exited the company last year.
SCANA's attorneys grilled Walker about her mental health and raised questions about whether she was really a "victim." They unveiled emails in which Walker aplogized to SCANA's executives in late 2015 for her behavior towards them. Several months after that email, she left the company after signing a settlement agreement with the company.
SCANA has pointed out that Walker personally vouched for the cost estimate they presented to utility regulators in 2015. Walker explained Tuesday that she did so because she was concerned she would be fired. "I felt certain I would lose my job. I felt very threatened," she said.
The pressure SCANA's leaders placed on her before leaving the company in 2016, Walker told commissioners, has left her with serious health issues. She lost around 80 pounds due to stress, she still sees a therapist every two weeks, and she suffered from a heart attack earlier this year before she could be questioned by attorneys under oath, she explained.
"I'm still not the same person that I was before," she said.
But Walker wasn't the only former employee to accuse SCANA of misleading people about the health of the nuclear project. Ken Browne, an engineer who over saw contractors on the project, also accused the company's leaders of hiding information from South Carolina's utility regulators.
Browne played a key role in putting together the company's cost estimate in 2015, and said he wanted to share that information with the state's utility regulators. But SCANA's attorneys, Belton Zeigler and Mitch Willoughby, told him the company couldn't disclose that information, he said.
Like other employees, Browne criticized the speed of construction on the nuclear project. He said the cost estimates that Westinghouse provided to SCANA in 2015 included "implausible assumptions" about how fast workers could complete the work.
Towards the end of his opening statement, Browne grew emotional, explaining the anxiety he has felt about the failed project.
"While no longer associated with the project, I could not escape the guilt knowing that I have participated in what is sure to become the largest financial catastrophe ever to occur in this state," Browne said. "I had comfort in knowing that I had done my best, but it was not sufficient to overcome this guilt."
South Carolina's utility regulators are set to decide whether SCANA should be held responsible for that catastrophe in December.