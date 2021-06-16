Former SC telecom exec Lightsey to succeed Hitt as commerce secretary

Former South Carolina telecommunications executive and attorney Harry Lightsey III will be named to lead the state Commerce Department on June 16, people familiar with the decision have told The Post and Courier.

Lightsey — who has decades of economic development experience and is currently with Washington, D.C.-based business consultant Hawksbill Advisers — will succeed Bobby Hitt, who has served in the office for more than a decade.

Gov. Henry McMaster's office plans to hold a news conference for 10:30 a.m. to announce a new cabinet-level appointment at the State House.

A Commerce spokeswoman said the agency "defers to the governor’s office, as the secretary is nominated by the governor." A spokesman for McMaster could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lightsey also could not be reached. The Post and Courier was told he was traveling to Columbia for the morning announcement.

Lightsey spent more than 26 years in the old Bell telephone system and with successor AT&T, including as president of AT&T’s Southeast region and senior vice president of legislative and external affairs. He also served as South Carolina president at BellSouth Telecommunications as it was breaking into the long-distance business in the Palmetto State.

Before joining Hawksbill, he was director of emerging technologies policy in the General Motors Global Public Policy organization as the automaker was developing its first autonomous vehicles. He also led GM's federal affairs team and was a former member of the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Va.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In addition, Lightsey has worked to improve technology research at the state's colleges, developed long-range planning for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce and helped the EdVenture children's museum in Columbia get its start.

Lightsey's father, Harry Lightsey Jr., was the former president of the College of Charleston, where the younger Lightsey has served as a trustee.

A graduate of Princeton University, where he majored in East Asian studies, Lightsey earned his law degree at the University of South Carolina School of Law. In 2002, he received the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian recognition, for his achievements in leading the effort to establish research and development programs in higher education.

Hitt, a former newspaper editor and BMW executive before accepting the Commerce job under former Gov. Nikki Haley, is the state's longest-serving head of that department. During his tenure, he has helped recruit $43 billion in capital investment and 150,000 jobs, according to agency figures.

Hitt and his staff have landed some of South Carolina’s best-known industries, including tiremakers Michelin and Bridgestone, commercial vehicle manufacturer Mercedes-Benz Vans, appliance industry leader Samsung and the $1.2 billion Volvo Cars campus in Berkeley County.

During an "Inside Business Live" event that The Post and Courier organized in March, Hitt said he has been thinking about retiring for some time.

"When you get to be a certain age, and I’m 71 now, you start looking at the third trimester of life and say, 'OK, this is a new game here,'” he said. "I know how it ends, so how do I want to apportion my time. So, it’s been on my mind. Ten years is a long time."