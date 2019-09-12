A former chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court is set to take over the remaining state lawsuits surrounding the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.

Jean Toal, who served as the state's chief justice from 2000 to 2015, will be tasked with managing the complicated litigation, which includes a dispute between Santee Cooper and the state's 20 electric cooperatives.

She will replace Circuit Judge John Hayes, who was initially responsible for all of the lawsuits that were filed in state court following the cancellation of the two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

Hayes already oversaw a multimillion dollar settlement between SCANA Corp. and lawyers who represented S.C. Electric & Gas ratepayers. That deal resulted in recent checks being mailed out to current and former SCE&G customers last month.

The biggest case Toal will now inherit involves Santee Cooper and the electric cooperatives, the state-run utility's largest customers.

The attorneys for the co-ops have asked the court to block Santee Cooper from charging their more than 800,000 customers for the unfinished reactors near Jenkinsville. If that happens, it could seriously harm the finances of the state-run utility.

The lawyers involved in that lawsuit continue to fight over what evidence will be presented in court and they continue to depose witnesses for Santee Cooper and the cooperatives under oath.

Toal will now be in charge of sorting out any disputes in the case, and will preside over the trial — if it ever reaches that point.