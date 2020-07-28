Former plantation owned by SC utility on the market because of lawsuit settlement

A plantation near Georgetown is on the market for the first time in more than a century, and the profits from the sale will eventually flow to electric customers in South Carolina.

The Ramsey Grove Plantation, a 2,689-acre tract on the banks of the Black River, is up for sale because of the alleged misdeeds of its former owner, SCANA Corp.

SCANA, which was the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas, was forced to turn over the property as part of a class-action settlement stemming from the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant three years ago. The project ended when SCANA and its utility partner, state-run Santee Cooper, abandoned two unfinished nuclear reactors after spending more than $9 billion.

The attorneys who represented SCE&G ratepayers in a large class-action lawsuit following the project's demise negotiated a settlement in late 2018 that requires the plantation to be sold along with an office building owned by SCE&G in downtown Charleston and several other properties owned by the utility company.

All of the proceeds will then be distributed to hundreds of thousands of current and former electric customers with SCE&G, which is now owned by Virginia-based Dominion Energy.

John Alphin, an attorney with the Strom Law Firm, said they've already been able to sell off some of the other properties the utility gave up as part of the settlement. That includes several pieces of property near SCANA's headquarters in Cayce.

"That's all money that goes straight to the customers," he said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Those same ratepayers received the first part of the class-action legal settlement last year. That part of the deal included $60 million in cash. The payouts were based on how much electricity each customer used over the course of the nuclear project, and many recipients received checks for less than $20.

The website marketing the Ramsey Grove Plantation — which has been used for turkey, deer and waterfowl hunting — was launched this week. And Tom Anderson, the senior vice president with Plantation Services Inc., said the property has already generated inquiries from potential buyers.

Plantation Services was hired as part of the court-ordered settlement to help market and solicit offers for the plantation, which includes a lodge with 12 bedrooms and a commercial kitchen.

Anderson called the plantation a "legendary property." It was established in 1731 through a 500-acre land grant by the king of England.

It's too early, Anderson said, to know how quickly his firm will be able to net a suitable buyer. Such historic properties, he said, can sometimes be sold quickly. Other times, it can take several years to find a good match.

During the settlement process, the plantation and SCE&G's other properties were estimated to be valued at a combined $60 million to $85 million.

But it's yet to be seen what the plantation, located 7 miles from Georgetown, will be able to fetch now that it's on the open market.