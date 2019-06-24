The City of Charleston has yet to determine a long-term use for the site of a former Piggly Wiggly supermarket it’s owned for a couple of years.
But it turned down an interim purpose the high-profile West Ashley property.
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority was proposing to lease the vacant lot at 43 Sumar St. this summer to train and test its bus drivers. But the city's real estate committee turned down the request at its meeting last week.
CARTA plans to seek a new location, a spokesman said.
The city acquired the 2½-acre site in August 2017 for $3 million from Wintergreen Capital after neighbors objected to the Charlotte-based development firm's plans to develop a gas station on the triangular-shaped site where Sam Rittenberg and Old Towne Road converge
The former Pig grocery store was razed last year after it was determined that its condition prohibited the building from being reused.
The supermarket closed in 2013 amid mounting financial problems at parent Piggly Wiggly Carolina Co. Inc.
The property is now part of the city’s planned revitalization effort for areas of West Ashley.
Note: This article has been updated to include the fact that the City of Charleston's real estate committee voted down the request.
Political port call
With Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp taking office just a few months ago, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster decided to call on his Peach State counterpart so both sides can reaffirm their commitment to the Jasper Ocean Terminal project.
McMaster — along with Bill Stern, chairman of the S.C. State Ports Authority — met with Kemp at the Georgia governor's mansion last week "to start the process of establishing a plan to move forward" on the shipping terminal, according to McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.
South Carolina allocated $8 million this year toward the project. The proposed $5 billion container terminal, while located on the Palmetto State's side of the Savannah River, will be jointly built and owned with Georgia.
According to Symmes, McMaster and Stern set up the meeting to bring Kemp up to speed on South Carolina's plans for the terminal, which won't be built until the 2030s.
Symmes said McMaster "wanted to establish a partnership with Gov. Kemp and reaffirm the state's commitment."
Some politicians from the Jasper County area have questioned whether the SPA is seriously pursuing construction of the project. But Jim Newsome, the maritime agency's CEO, says the port is the long-term answer for both states once they reach capacity along their existing waterfronts.
Kemp was joined in the meeting with Will McKnight, chairman of the Georgia Ports Authority.
Open to suggestions
It’s been the site of one of the most memorable Ryder Cup events in history and the 2012 PGA Championship, among other marquee tournaments.
But could a U.S. Open be in the cards for The Ocean Course? Not officially, but at least one expert thinks the crown jewel of Kiawah Island Golf Resort would be a worthy site for a future national championship.
Last week, fresh off Gary Woodland’s victory at Pebble Beach, Golf magazine asked some of the panelists from its annual top 100 list of U.S. courses to make their suggestions for new Open venues.
One of them pitched the Pete Dye-designed Lowcountry masterpiece, which was completed in time for the 1991 Ryder Cup, famously known as the “War on the Shore.”
“It’s long enough for the modern game,” an unidentified panelist said on Golf.com. “In June, there should be wind. It can be set up wide, firm and fast, or narrowed in ‘U.S. Open’ style. Great ocean vistas and plenty of bunkers that would look great on TV.”
If it were to happen, organizers would have plenty of time to prepare. The United States Golf Association, which oversees the third of of the four major championships, has already made its course selections through 2027, when the event will be held again at Pebble Beach.
The Ocean Course will get another turn in professional golf's global spotlight in May 2021, when the PGA Championship tees it up for a second go-round.
Up in the air
Residents and businesses along the U.S. Highway 78 corridor in Charleston County might notice the sights and sounds of a low-flying aircraft this week, but it’s not a military exercise from the nearby Air Force base. It’s a power line crew at work.
Dominion Energy said contractors will be taking to the skies in a helicopter between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday to string lines along utility poles in existing rights-of-way. The aerial electric-utility project will cover about 1.4 miles in the area of U.S. Highway 78 and Ladson Road.
On the ground, equipment and vehicles will be staged in the median to minimize the impact on traffic, according to Richond, Va.-based Dominion, which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas earlier this year. The utility is urging motorists in the area “to exercise caution during these times. “
Check the numbers
A reminder to Uber and Lyft passengers: Drivers for the ride-hailing apps anywhere in South Carolina are now required to post their license plate information on the front of their vehicles. The new statewide safety policy took effect about a week ago.
The requirement was drafted by legislators this year following the death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who was killed after getting into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood.
The idea is that requiring drivers to show their license plates in the front and back of their cars will make it easier for passengers to verify they're getting into the right vehicle.
The placards can be put on the passenger side of the windshield. The numbers and letters must be legible and bigger than 2 inches.