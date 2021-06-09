Former Kickin' Chicken on James Island to become pizza restaurant; D'Al's eyes new concept

Three Charleston-area pizza restaurants are in different states of delivery: one is opening, one is closing and one is looking.

On James Island, a former chicken restaurant soon will be serving up a slice of Italian fare, putting a second restaurant owned by the same firm in the same strip shopping center.

Rick Agius, co-owner of Black Sheep Hospitality, plans to transform the recently closed Kickin' Chicken location at 1175 Folly Road into a second Zeppelin Pizza shop.

He hopes to be open by August as soon as some specially ordered, U.S.-made pizza ovens are delivered.

The new restaurant will be a couple of doors down from Garage 75, which Black Sheep Hospitality also owns in Queensborough Plaza.

Agius, co-owner of Black Sheep Hospitality, offers another Zeppelin pizzeria at 2817 Maybank Highway. He also owns Smoky Oak Taproom and Tattooed Senorita, both on James Island.

Smoky Oak Taproom closed June 6 for a remodel and new concept that will be unveiled after the Fourth of July, Agius said.

Kickin' Chicken's owners, Chip Roberts and Bobby Perry, closed the restaurant after 18 years when the lease expired in May.

Agius's partners in Black Sheep Hospitality include Reeves Tinkler, who is involved in Zeppelin Pizza and Garage 75, and Andrew McFalls, who is a partner in the pizza business as well.

Agius announced in May he will open Blu Oyster sushi and seafood restaurant in Live Oak Square on Maybank Highway on Johns Island later this year.

What's cooking?

In downtown Charleston, a new restaurant is planned on upper King Street near the Crosstown overpasses.

Ben D'Allesandro of D'Allesandro's Pizza wants to open a small dining venue at 638 King St. next to Belk|Lucy commercial real estate firm. The site is just up the street from Barsa restaurant.

D'Allesandro is requesting a variance from the city to allow a restaurant with 328 square feet of inside patron use area with one off-street parking space. The city requires three spaces.

D'Allesandro said he is unclear what type of restaurant he plans to put there, saying it will depend on what the city will allow with the variance. He also is considering bringing in a partner.

His brother and business partner, Nick D'Allesandro, said it will not be another pizza restaurant.

D'Allesandro's Pizza operates at 229 St. Philip St., about two blocks away from the proposed new restaurant site.

Lights out

In North Charleston, a pizzeria announced June 8 it is closing permanently because of a "staffing shortage."

Community Pizza House at 2400 Gap Road near Tanger Outlets thanked customers and workers in a Facebook posting for their support since the restaurant opened in 2016.

The owners say they will continue to operate Steel City Pizza Company locations in Mount Pleasant, North Charleston and Summerville.

A representative of Community Pizza House did not immediately respond June 9 for further comment.

The building housing the pizza shop has been listed for sale since at least October 2019 with National Restaurant Properties before recently being transferred to commercial real estate firm CBRE.

The National Restaurant ad called it a "turn-key, 4,200-square-foot restaurant with additional 1,000 square feet of covered outdoor patio space and 861-square-foot rooftop bar. Plenty of parking and surrounded by hotels and national retailers."

It went on to say, "Floor plan and infrastructure should easily accommodate many other concepts. Currently operating as Community Pizza. Please do not contact employees of the business regarding this sale. Asking $2,399,000 for real property and considering leasing scenarios."

Tim Hagar with National Restaurant Properties said several prospective buyers looked at the site, but the coronavirus disrupted offers.

The CBRE listing does not include a price but details many of the same attributes as the previous listing and points out the property is close to Tanger Outlets, Boeing South Carolina, Walmart, Sam's Club, North Charleston Coliseum and the Charleston Area Convention Center.

A representative of CBRE did not immediately respond for further comment.

Changing places

A longtime downtown Charleston gift, linen and lingerie shop soon will relocate.

The Boutique at 141 Broad St. plans to move to 302 King St. in the space recently occupied by skincare shop Tresor Rare before it closed in 2020 and formerly by Bits of Lace lingerie store before it relocated to Mount Pleasant in 2016.

The Boutique, operating in Charleston for more than 60 years, tentatively plans to relocate at the end of July after the space is renovated for the new shop. It has operated at 141 Broad since late 2017 and was located at Broad and Church streets the previous 20 years.

Shop owner Lois Daughtridge said she is looking forward to the move since she will be on a block with several other longtime retailers including Croghan's Jewel Box and M. Dumas & Sons clothing store.

Shop hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday will remain the same once the move is made.

Booming business

A new year-round fireworks shop is opening in Berkeley County.

Business partners Robin Dusch and Rob Ducat will launch Red White & Boom June 15 in a temporary shipping container at 421 S. Live Oak Drive in Moncks Corner.

They are constructing a new 3,200-square-foot building for the permanent store. It's expected to be completed within about a month.

The space once housed a car dealership, and Dusch and Ducat thought the structure could be retrofitted, but they decided it wasn't feasible, so they are building a new structure and setting up a temporary shop in the interim.

Business hours will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.

Gassing up

A new gas station is being proposed for a rapidly developing part of Charleston.

Greenville-based Spinx Co. plans to build a service station, convenience store and small office on Maybank Highway between Timberline Drive and Meek's Farm Road.

Flowertown sprout

A new furniture and gift shop recently snipped the ribbon in Summerville.

Uniquely Yours at 100 S. Main St., Suite F, offers a curated selection of furniture, gifts and goods from artisans and small businesses throughout the U.S. and countries that support fair trade practices.

Getting fit

A fitness site in northern Mount Pleasant recently changed hands and names.

After 11 years as Be Strong Fitness under owner Ingrid Ray, the site at 1371 National Drive in the Charleston National neighborhood is now called A Hidden Gym.

Mel O'Keefe, a personal trainer at the facility for the past seven years, is the new owner.

The 1,600-square-foot gym is open around the clock and includes dumbbells, barbells, treadmills, ellipticals, squat rack, leg exercise machines and other fitness equipment.

O'Keefe also has affiliate partners for nutrition and physical therapy.